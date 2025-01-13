Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Becca Antonakos Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Joe Michienzie - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alicia Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Craig Cormier - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Brad Reinking - THE MANIC MOBOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)
EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dean Palmer, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dennis Schneider - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Matt Cunningham - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)
EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Gilbert Dabady - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Christine Armenion - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
David Allen Prescott - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sandy Clancy - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester

Best Play (Non-Professional)
BABY JANE - The Company Theatre

Best Play (Professional)
PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
EURYDICE - Boston Lyric Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ryan Barrow - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christian DeKnatel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Benjamin Cavallo-Smith - MEAN GIRLS - The Company Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Kristen Licht - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Brad Walker - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
The Company Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
North Shore Music Theatre
 



