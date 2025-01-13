Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Becca Antonakos Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Joe Michienzie - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alicia Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Craig Cormier - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Brad Reinking - THE MANIC MOBOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Ensemble (Professional)
EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dean Palmer, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dennis Schneider - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Matt Cunningham - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Gilbert Dabady - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Christine Armenion - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
David Allen Prescott - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sandy Clancy - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester
Best Play (Non-Professional)
BABY JANE - The Company Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
EURYDICE - Boston Lyric Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ryan Barrow - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christian DeKnatel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Benjamin Cavallo-Smith - MEAN GIRLS - The Company Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Kristen Licht - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Brad Walker - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
The Company Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
North Shore Music Theatre
