Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Antonakos Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Joe Michienzie - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alicia Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Craig Cormier - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brad Reinking - THE MANIC MOBOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Ensemble (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dennis Schneider - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Matt Cunningham - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Musical (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Gilbert Dabady - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christine Armenion - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

David Allen Prescott - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Sandy Clancy - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester



Best Play (Non-Professional)

BABY JANE - The Company Theatre



Best Play (Professional)

PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

EURYDICE - Boston Lyric Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christian DeKnatel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Benjamin Cavallo-Smith - MEAN GIRLS - The Company Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kristen Licht - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Brad Walker - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

North Shore Music Theatre



Comments