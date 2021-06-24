Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney Talk Starring in CHESTER BAILEY at Barrington Stage Company

The show runs through July 3.

Jun. 24, 2021  

The Boyd-Quinson Stage at Barrington Stage Company opened with Chester Bailey (June 18-July 3) by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty ("thirtysomething," "Pretty Little Liars"), and starring the father-and-son duo of Tony Award winner Reed Birney (The Humans, "House of Cards") and Ephraim Birney ("Gotham," "The Americans") as doctor and patient in a potent World War II drama, directed by Ron Lagomarsino (Driving Miss Daisy, "Picket Fences," "Ally McBeal").

BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd sat down with father and son Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney to discuss their starring roles.

Watch below!


