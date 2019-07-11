VIDEO: Get A First Look At ONCE at Cape Playhouse

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts production of the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Olivier award winning musical Once.

Directed by Hunter Foster, performances are scheduled from July 10 - 20 at the historic venue on Cape Cod as part of its celebrated 93rd season.

Four cast members from the original Broadway and national tour productions of Once will revisit the show, including Barry DeBois (Once, nat'l tour) as Guy, Benjamin Magnuson (Once, Les Mis rables, Guys and Dolls, Sweeney Todd) as Bank Manager, Tina Stafford (Once first nat'l tour) as Baruska, and Matt Wolpe (Finding Neverland, Once nat'l tour) as Billy.

Joining the cast are Elizabeth Nestlerode (The Other Josh Cohen) as Girl, Kendra Jo Brook (October Sky, The Goree All-Girl String Band) as Ex-Girlfriend, Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q, Three Sisters) as Reza, Kent M. Lewis (Billy Elliot nat'l tour, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang nat'l tour) as Eamon, Megan Loomis (The Other Josh Cohen) as Emcee, Zach Spound (Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical) as Svec, Kurt Zischke (Whistle Down the Wind, The Buddy Holly Story) as Da, Morgan Morse as Andrej, and Florence Carlson as Ivanka. Zach Spound will also serve as music director for this production.

Hunter Foster is the Artistic Director for the Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse and was named the 2018 "Director of the Year" by the Wall Street Journal. He most recently directed the Off-Broadway musical, The Other Josh Cohen, and the critically acclaimed production of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Goodspeed Opera House. He is an Artistic Associate at the Bucks County Playhouse where he has directed: 42nd Street, Clue,Guys & Dolls, Company, Ain't Misbehavin', The Buddy Holly Story, National Pastime, The Rocky Horror Show, Summer of '42, Million Dollar Quartet and It's a Wonderful Life. Other directing credits include: Beauty and the Beast (Western Carolina), A Connecticut Christmas Carol (Goodspeed), Our Town (Theatre Aspen),The Other Josh Cohen (Geva Theatre), One Hit Wonder (Univ. of Michigan), Cabaret, My Fair Lady, The Foreigner, Clue (Cape Playhouse), Grease (North Carolina Theatre), Spamalot (Casa Manana) and Million Dollar Quartet (Paper Mill).

The limited engagement will have scenic design by David L. Arsenault, costume design by Gail Baldoni, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, and sound design by Joseph Palermo. The production stage manager is James O. Hansen and casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Upcoming at The Cape Playhouse is A Chorus Line from July 24 through August 3, book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban; Noises Off, starring SNL's Heidi Gardner from August 7 through August 17, by Michael Frayn; and Deathtrap, starring two-time Tony Nominee Alison Fraser from August 21 through August 31, by Ira Levin.

Location: 820 Main St, RTE 6A | Cape Cod | Dennis MA 02638

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale at CapePlayhouse.com, by phone at 508-385-3911, or by visiting the Box Office at The Cape Playhouse.





