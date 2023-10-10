VIDEO: ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at English at Barrington Stage Company. Four students meet regularly in an Iran classroom to prepare to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) proficiency exam. Despite their shared native language, they have to learn to communicate and connect in a classroom with only one rule: English Only!

English features Narges Kalogli (Studio Theatre: English; U.C. Berkeley: Metamorphoses) as Goli, Pooya Mohseni (Atlantic Theater Company: English; feature film See You Then) as Roya, Nazanin Nour (Studio Theatre: English; Playwrights Horizons: Wish You Were Here) as Marjan, Babak Tafti (“Succession;” Playwrights Horizons: Selling Kabul) as Omid and playwright Sanaz Toossi as Elham, marking her first acting role in English.



Toossi’s acclaimed play premiered February 5, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theatre in a co-production between Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company, winning the 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and the 2022 Obie Award for Best New American Play, in addition to the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Toossi is a recipient of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award.



For tickets to English or the BSC Season, please call the BSC Box Office at 413-236-8888 or visit www.BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade, is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC’s mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company’s Artistic Director in 2022.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.



BSC’s reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre’s prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain’s Freud’s Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green’s On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins’ centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.



