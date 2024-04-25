Low Cut Connie Will Play the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South-Philly rock band Low Cut Connie will perform at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth on June 15. Led by singer, songwriter, and pianist Adam Weiner, Low Cut Connie draws inspiration from the early days of rock and roll, blues, and R&B. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

For ten years now, Low Cut Connie has built its grassroots coalition of oddballs and underdogs with songs that celebrate life on the fringes of polite society. The band's infamously wild, passionate live shows provide a total release – of stress, inhibition, and shame – working up a primordial rock and roll sweat for fans to get blissfully soaked in.

With seven albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list. Low Cut Connie's show is always a rocking good time, with many cover songs from frontman Adam Weiner's musical heroes.

Their most recent album, Art Dealers, and its full-length companion film sizzle with that same cathartic sweat, reminding us that it's time to get dirty again and to feel alive. The sounds throughout the record comprise a grimy modern urban landscape, a soulful but broken place that Weiner and his band (including rock' n' roll guitar hero Will Donnelly, in his 9th year in Low Cut Connie) have been gravitating towards throughout the band's history.

Low Cut Connie will play at the Spire Center on Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.