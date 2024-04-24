Berkshire Pulse To Host Annual Performance Celebration and Fundraiser In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Pulse, South County's dynamic dance and performing arts education center located in the heart of Housatonic, has announced their Annual Performance Celebration and Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, at 2pm at the Daniel Arts Center at Simon's Rock.

The Annual Performance Celebration will showcase the work of Berkshire Pulse's Youth Performing Arts Program students, as well as alumni, community members, and teachers. This joyful and inspired event celebrates the artistic community of Pulse, particularly the youth and teens.

“The annual performance is a celebration of creativity, community, and the arts”, says Founder/Artistic Director Bettina Montano, "It is a showcase of possibility, when you remove barriers and give every person the opportunity to experience and pursue inspiration.”

100% of the proceeds from these performances will benefit Pulse's Tuition Assistance program. Thanks to generous community support, Berkshire Pulse Pulse has never turned away a student for an inability to pay. In the last year, approximately one out of every six students were awarded between 30% and 100% of the cost of tuition. Tuition Assistance is available for all regular classes, including an ongoing 100% discount for Performing Arts Program Enrollments and Community Classes to families with a valid Massachusetts EBT, WIC, or Wonderfund card. Families with a valid ConnectorCare card will automatically be guaranteed at least 50% Tuition Assistance and up to 100% Tuition Assistance, based on need.

The show emphasizes the creative process and collaboration intrinsic to Pulse's curriculum and model, with students from age 6 to 60+ performing original pieces created by teaching artists in collaboration with their students. Highlights include Flamenco, West African Drumming, Tap, Broadway Jazz, and more!

A featured highlight will be the senior choreography projects from dancers Chris Ortwein and Megan Linick.

Tickets are on sale now at berkshirepulse.org/events.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE PULSE:

Berkshire Pulse is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to building and strengthening community life through diverse and accessible programming in performing, movement, and creative arts. By promoting participation in these educational and health-sustaining activities, we enrich the lives of families and individuals of all ages throughout the region. For more information, visit https://berkshirepulse.org/.