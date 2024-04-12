Betty Buckley, Darren Criss, and More To Headline BROADWAY SERIES In Provincetown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winning Broadway, film and TV legend Betty Buckley, and Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and singer Darren Criss will headline Town Hall performances as part of a revived and expanded Broadway music series produced by the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist John McDaniel and presented by Post Office Cafe & Cabaret and Tin Pan Alley.

“John McDaniel's Broadway Series” includes a wide range of artists with three who make their Provincetown debuts at the Post Office Cafe & Cabaret: two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin; the rising, in-demand performer Max Clayton; and the Grammy-nominated and GLAAD Media Award-winning actor and singer Nicholas Rodriguez. Returning to Provincetown in this series are Tony winner Alice Ripley and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, both of whom also perform at the Post Office Cafe & Cabaret. McDaniel will accompany all artists performing in the series.

Tickets for all shows are available now at PostOfficeCafe.net and TinPanAlleyPtown.com, or by calling (508) 487 0008.

“The best of Broadway is coming to town,” McDaniel says. “I'm so thoroughly delighted to bring this remarkable lineup of talent to Provincetown. Each artist is a superstar in their own right; the chance for P-town audiences and visitors to see and hear them command the stage of historic Town Hall, or create intimate moments in the Post Office Cafe's cozy setting is sure to be thrilling all summer long.”

DATES AND PERFORMERS

Performances run from late June to late August. Here's the full line-up of “John McDaniel's Broadway Series”:

June 23

Betty Buckley

The legendary, multi-award winning actress/singer Betty Buckley kicks off the starry season with a performance at Provincetown's Town Hall. Buckley's career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Award from The Actor's Fund for Artistic Achievement. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from The American Songbook Association in 2023. Buckley won a Tony for her performance as Grizabella the Glamour Cat in Andrew Lloyd Webber's “Cats” and received her second Tony nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Stock/Birkenhead/Magruder's “Triumph of Love.” She received an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's “Sunset Boulevard,” which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. Buckley's other Broadway credits include “1776,” “Pippin,” “Song and Dance,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and “Carrie.” She also headlined the 2018/2019 national tour of the new Broadway production of “Hello, Dolly!”

June 28 & 29, 2024:

Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin makes her Provincetown premiere at the Post Office Cafe & Cabaret. The Tony-nominated actress starred as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel in the hit Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” Her star-making performance in the 2009 revival of “Finian's Rainbow” drew Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics' Circle Award nominations. Baldwin also had starring roles in “Big Fish” on Broadway, and the musical adaptation of “Giant” at the Public Theatre (for which she won a Drama Desk Award).

July 6, 2024:

Max Clayton

Clayton grew up visiting Provincetown with his family and makes his performing debut here fresh from his turn as Fred Casely in “Chicago” on Broadway. A rising song-and-dance artist, Clayton received rave reviews for his performance as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man (he was Hugh Jackman's standby). His other Broadway credits include “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Hello Dolly!” “Pretty Woman,” “Bandstand” (for which he was nominated for the Chita Rivera Award as Best Male Dancer).

July 19 & 20, 2024:

Alice Ripley

The Tony Award-winning actress is known for her groundbreaking performances as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera “Next to Normal,” for which she won the Tony for Best Actress, and in the original Broadway cast of “Side Show,” for which she received a Tony nomination. She has been seen in the original casts of “Sunset Boulevard,” “American Psycho,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” and “James Joyce's The Dead.” Her film and TV work includes “SUGAR!,” “Isn't It Delicious,” “Inventing Anna” and “Girlboss.”

July 21, 2024:

Darren Criss

The actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss first came to the public's attention as an actor and songwriter for the YouTube viral hit “A Very Potter Musical” in 2009. Criss rose to fame soon after on the television musical series “Glee” from 2010 to 2015. His performances of popular songs on that show landed him several times atop the Billboard charts. In addition to an Emmy nomination for “This Time,” a song he wrote for the finale of “Glee,” Criss received Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice awards for his lead role as Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (2018). Criss appeared on Broadway several times including in “How to Succeed in Business…” (2012), “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (2015), and the 2022 revival of David Mamet's “American Buffalo” with Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. He recently finished an Off-Broadway run starring as Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors.” In addition to TV and stage credits, Criss has worked in film, and released several albums of original music and holiday favorites.

July 26 & 27, 2024:

Nicholas Rodriguez

Rodriguez's Broadway, film and concert career includes his recent performance in the Tony-winning revival of “Company” with Patti LuPone. Rodriguez made his Broadway debut in Disney's “Tarzan” and starred Off-Broadway in “The Toxic Avenger: The Musical,” among others. At Washington DC's Arena Stage, he starred opposite Kathleen Turner in “Mother Courage…,” played Billy in “Carousel” and had a Helen Hayes Award-winning turn as Curly in “Oklahoma!” – for which he was named a “Top 10 Performer of 2010” by The New Yorker.

August 30 & 31, 2024:

Liz Callaway

An incomparable singer, actress and Tony Award nominee, Liz Callaway is celebrated for roles in "Cats" and "Miss Saigon." She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's “Merrily We Roll Along,” and starred in “Baby,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Look of Love,” “The Three Musketeers,” and as Grizabella in “Cats.” At London's Royal Festival Hall, Callaway portrayed Dot in “Sunday in the Park with George,” Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard,” and in the European premiere of “Sondheim on Sondheim.”

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES

In addition to the singers appearing in the “John McDaniel's Broadway Series,” two more Broadway artists will appear at the Post Office Cafe and Cabaret during the summer.

August 2-4 and October 11 & 12, 2024:

James Jackson Jr.

James Jackson, Jr. is an Obie Award-winning actor, educator, performance and cabaret artist most recently recognized for his work in the Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical “A Strange Loop.” Originally from Boston, Jackson lives in New York where, for more than 20 years, he has made a home in the city's cabaret scene at Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42, DROM, Duane Park, and 54 Below.

September 2, 2024:

Lee Roy Reams

This star of American musical theater is an actor, singer, dancer, choreographer and director. Reams made his 1966 Broadway debut in “Sweet Charity” and was nominated for Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his 1980 performance in the original production of “42nd Street.” His portrayal of Frank Schultz in 1989's Paper Mill Playhouse production of “Show Boat” was seen on PBS's “Great Performances.” A prolific performer, Reams appears on concert stages throughout the country.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets for “John McDaniel's Broadway Series” and other performances at the Post Office Cafe and Cabaret are available for purchase at PostOfficeCafe.net or by calling (508) 487-0008.