Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Bring New Tour to the Boch Center

Comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announced today that their Restless Leg Tour will continue into 2025 with 12 new dates. The tour will come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA on May 17, 2025. After kicking off their tour in April 2023 and selling out shows across the US, Tina & Amy are back on the road. Fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” - Amy and Tina

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10am local time. Fans can also access the presale early starting Wednesday, January 29 at 10AM local time with the code RESTLESS. There will also be a limited number of VIP merchandise bundled tickets available on each show.

For more information, fans can head to tinaamytour.com and follow @tinaamytour on Instagram.

