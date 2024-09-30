Tickets to PETER PAN at the Citizens Opera House on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Boston will welcome the reimagined production of the beloved Tony Award-winning Broadway classic PETER PAN, the high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences for close to 70 years. Performances at the Citizens Opera House January 21 – February 2, 2025.

Tickets for the upcoming production of PETER PAN are currently on sale and available through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets can also be purchased directly at the Citizens Opera House box office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Accessible seating, services, andperformances will be available for all Broadway In Boston shows throughout the 24/25 Season. Please visit: https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children take a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

PETER PAN is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy), flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin (Wicked, Frozen) with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!, Carousel).

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Megan Belgam with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Kyle Hess. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations, executive producer Trinity Wheeler.

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins. PETER PAN’s iconic and unforgettable score is by Morris (Moose) Charlap with additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Amanda Green. Additional music by Jule Styne.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy/MurphyMade

