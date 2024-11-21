Tickets Now On Sale for Kate Hamill's THE ODYSSEY at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for American Repertory Theater’s world-premiere production of The Odyssey by Kate Hamill and directed by Shana Cooper. Performances begin Sunday, February 9, 2025.



By reimagining Homer’s stories of both Odysseus and his wife, Penelope, this new adaptation of Homer’s epic asks how we can learn to embrace healing and forgiveness in order to end cycles of violence and revenge. One of the most produced playwrights in the US for the last eight years, Hamill is renowned for shining a contemporary spotlight on classic works.



A.R.T.’s Annual Fee Free Spree Returns NOV 26

Tuesday, November 26 through Cyber Monday, December 2 all fees are waived on tickets to Diary of a Tap Dancer and The Odyssey and shipping is free on all merchandise.



Comments