Tickets Now On Sale for Kate Hamill's THE ODYSSEY at A.R.T.

Performances begin Sunday, February 9, 2025.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Tickets are now on sale for American Repertory Theater’s world-premiere production of The Odyssey by Kate Hamill and directed by Shana Cooper. Performances begin Sunday, February 9, 2025.
 
By reimagining Homer’s stories of both Odysseus and his wife, Penelope, this new adaptation of Homer’s epic asks how we can learn to embrace healing and forgiveness in order to end cycles of violence and revenge. One of the most produced playwrights in the US for the last eight years, Hamill is renowned for shining a contemporary spotlight on classic works.
 

