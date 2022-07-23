Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets Available For The 18th Annual Provincetown Jazz Festival at Cotuit Center for the Arts This August

Tickets Available For The 18th Annual Provincetown Jazz Festival at Cotuit Center for the Arts This August

Accomplished jazz musicians Leala Cyr and Cameron Shave will make their Provincetown Jazz Festival debut Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 23, 2022  

Accomplished jazz musicians Leala Cyr and Cameron Shave will make their Provincetown Jazz Festival debut at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:30pm as part of the 18th Annual Provincetown Jazz Festival.

Cameron Shave (trumpet) from Massachusetts will open the concert. He catapulted into the local spotlight at age 11 when his trumpet was heard on the streets of Providence, RI. It didn't take long before this phenom was internationally recognized as a prodigious star. At age 18, Cameron is a Jazz Scholarship winner of the International Trumpet Guild and one of four winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition at the Boston Pops. Cameron has been selected as one of five trumpet players in the 2021 NAfME All-National Honor Jazz Ensemble and was selected by audition into the Jazz at Lincoln Center Summer Jazz Academy directed by Wynton Marsalis. In addition to his trumpet playing, Cameron is a composer, arranger and bandleader of three bands, including a big band, performing across New England. Cameron will be accompanied by Fred Boyle on piano, Ron Ormsby on bass, and Bart Weisman on drums.

Leala Cyr (vocals & trumpet) lives in Connecticut and is fast becoming one of the most sought-after jazz vocalists of her generation. A rare "double threat," Cyr complements her impeccable vocals with a warm, golden tone on the trumpet. As a member of Esperanza Spalding's "Radio Music and Chamber Music Societies," she has performed around the world at highly regarded festivals and venues. She has also appeared on The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The View, The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Austin City Limits, and more. In February 2019, Cyr released her debut album, First Instinct. A blend of originals, standards and Brazilian grooves, the album showcases her unique talent for vocal improvisation as well as her ingenuity as a songwriter and arranger. Leala will be accompanied by Fred Boyle on piano, Ron Ormsby on bass, and Bart Weisman on drums.

Tickets are $30. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Boston Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Music Stars Come Together From Rock To Pop, They're All United In One Cause – To Save The Planet
July 23, 2022

'Born Free' is an album of unique and special songs recorded especially for Minds Behind the Music.
Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show Featuring The Works Of Late Animator Ron Campbell Coming To Hudson, NY
July 23, 2022

The Beatles along with Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, Jetsons, Flintstones, & much more are among the artwork on display and all based on the 50-year career of the late Ron Campbell.
Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Dawna Hammers: Back to the Garden, a Joni Mitchell tribute concert on the Outdoor Stage
July 23, 2022

Back to the Garden will return to the Outdoor Stage on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:30pm.
The Cherry Orchard, Silent Sky, and More To Be Presented In Burning Coal Theatre Company's 26th Season
July 23, 2022

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present its 26th season (2022 – 2023) in Raleigh, NC.
Tickets Available For The 18th Annual Provincetown Jazz Festival at Cotuit Center for the Arts This August
July 23, 2022

Accomplished jazz musicians Leala Cyr and Cameron Shave will make their Provincetown Jazz Festival debut at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:30pm as part of the 18th Annual Provincetown Jazz Festival.