Tickets Available For The 18th Annual Provincetown Jazz Festival at Cotuit Center for the Arts This August

Accomplished jazz musicians Leala Cyr and Cameron Shave will make their Provincetown Jazz Festival debut at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:30pm as part of the 18th Annual Provincetown Jazz Festival.

Cameron Shave (trumpet) from Massachusetts will open the concert. He catapulted into the local spotlight at age 11 when his trumpet was heard on the streets of Providence, RI. It didn't take long before this phenom was internationally recognized as a prodigious star. At age 18, Cameron is a Jazz Scholarship winner of the International Trumpet Guild and one of four winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition at the Boston Pops. Cameron has been selected as one of five trumpet players in the 2021 NAfME All-National Honor Jazz Ensemble and was selected by audition into the Jazz at Lincoln Center Summer Jazz Academy directed by Wynton Marsalis. In addition to his trumpet playing, Cameron is a composer, arranger and bandleader of three bands, including a big band, performing across New England. Cameron will be accompanied by Fred Boyle on piano, Ron Ormsby on bass, and Bart Weisman on drums.

Leala Cyr (vocals & trumpet) lives in Connecticut and is fast becoming one of the most sought-after jazz vocalists of her generation. A rare "double threat," Cyr complements her impeccable vocals with a warm, golden tone on the trumpet. As a member of Esperanza Spalding's "Radio Music and Chamber Music Societies," she has performed around the world at highly regarded festivals and venues. She has also appeared on The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The View, The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Austin City Limits, and more. In February 2019, Cyr released her debut album, First Instinct. A blend of originals, standards and Brazilian grooves, the album showcases her unique talent for vocal improvisation as well as her ingenuity as a songwriter and arranger. Leala will be accompanied by Fred Boyle on piano, Ron Ormsby on bass, and Bart Weisman on drums.

Tickets are $30. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.

