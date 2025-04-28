The Worcester Chorus Sings Works By Handel And Charpentier

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Worcester Chorus will close Music Worcester's 2024-2025 Season singing George Frideric Handel's Dixit Dominus (conducted by Chris Shepard) and Marc-Antoine Charpentier's Te Deum (conducted by Mark Mummert) in concert on Saturday, May 17th at 8:00 pm at Mechanics Hall.

"This concert is 'Bach-adjacent'” said Chris Shepard. “In it, we explore two styles of music that were hugely influential on the music of J.S. Bach. Charpentier was a leading composer of the French court of Versailles, and Handel, while born near Bach in Germany, wrote his Dixit Dominus as a young man in Italy. It was Bach's genius to marry the French, Italian and German styles in his own unique way – this concert is a wonderful way to see those important influences in a pure form!

“French baroque composer Charpentier's work for five soloists and chamber ensemble is gorgeous to program, allowing listeners to hear the interaction between voice and ensemble in a very intimate setting,” explained Shepard. “Te Deum references Latin Christian hymns; there are multiple pieces of music each written for celebration. Paired with Handel's Dixit Dominus – a work that is said to be one of Handel's finest works – these choral compositions celebrate the expansive sound of choir with instrumental setting.”

Featured soloists for Te Deum include Louise Fauteux, soprano; Erica Mass, soprano; Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano; Timothy Parsons, countertenor; Travis Benoit, tenor; Michael McAvaney, tenor; Jermaine Woodard, baritone; and John Salvi, bass.

Now in his sixteenth year as Artistic Director of the Worcester Chorus, Chris Shepard also serves as conductor of the Connecticut Choral Artists (CONCORA), Connecticut's oldest professional choir. In spring 2024, Chris was named The Ruth Susan Westheimer Artistic Director of THE COMPLETE BACH, an 11-year, 132-concert project to present live performances of all of J.S. Bach's works for the first time ever in America. This monumental undertaking, under the auspices of Music Worcester, was inspired by Chris's BACH2010 project, in which his Sydneian Bach Choir and Orchestra performed all of Bach's choral cantatas in Sydney, Australia. THE COMPLETE BACH brings together local ensembles as well as internationally recognized performers such as pianists Jeremy Denk and Simone Dinnerstein, and Boston's Handel & Haydn Society and Emmanuel Music.

Mark Mummert is the Assistant Director & Accompanist for The Worcester Chorus of Music Worcester, Inc., and the director of The Worcester Chorus Women's Ensemble. Mark is also Cantor at Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Worcester, MA where he leads the music in all worship services, conducts the exceptional Trinity Choir, and is artistic director of the Music at Trinity fine arts series. Mark also serves on the voice faculty at Hanover Theater Conservatory in Worcester. Prior to moving to Worcester, Mark was the 2015 Distinguished Visiting Cantor at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. Mark served as the Director of Worship at Houston's Christ the King Lutheran Church (2008-2015) and as Seminary Musician at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (1990-2008).

The Worcester Chorus of Music Worcester has the unique distinction of being one of the most outstanding on-going choral groups in the United States. Founded in 1858 to sing at the first annual Worcester Music Festival in the newly built Mechanics Hall, the 100-member group includes both amateur and professional singers from Worcester County, northern Connecticut and the Boston area. Its repertoire includes not only choral masterpieces, but also contemporary literature, arrangements of American folk songs, classics from musical theater and commissioned works. Each year the Chorus performs with orchestras and soloists in Mechanics Hall as part of Music Worcester's main season, including an annual performance of Handel's Messiah. Beginning in the 2024-2025 Music Worcester season and continuing through March 21, 2035, the Worcester Chorus will be key participants in THE COMPLETE BACH project. The Worcester Chorus has also made guest appearances throughout the Northeast and overseas.

The Worcester Chorus has appeared with the Hartford Symphony, the American Symphony at Avery Fisher Hall in the Lincoln Center, and the Prague Symphony at Carnegie Hall. The Chorus performed at the 1992 American Choral Directors Association Eastern Division Convention in Boston and has appeared at the Worcester Music Festival with the Philadelphia Orchestra, The Rochester Philharmonic, and the symphonies of Boston, Baltimore, and Detroit.

