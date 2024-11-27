The Icon Museum and Study Center Acquires Saint Nicholas and Scenes from His Life

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Icon Museum and Study Center has acquired a significant icon depicting Saint Nicholas. This extraordinary icon, showcases the saint, surrounded by thirty-two detailed scenes, delicately painted with crisp, colorful lines of egg tempera on a wooden panel. The icon, a masterpiece from a nineteenth-century Old Believer workshop in Russia, offers a visual narrative of the saint's life, from his birth to his miraculous deeds and posthumous veneration.



Says Simon Morsink, Executive Director at the Icon Museum and Study Center, “We’re thrilled to add this important piece to the Museum’s collection, and deeply grateful to Lynette and Brandon Hull, who very generously supported this acquisition.”



This new icon will support the Museum’s strategic efforts to acquire works that expand research on the diversity of religious traditions within the Orthodox church. The Old Believers revived Byzantine iconography, shaping the reception of medieval artistic traditions.



Says Justin Willson, Curator at the Icon Museum and Study Center, "This icon is as much about telling stories through playful contrasts of vibrant color and virtuoso detail as about the narrative of the saint's life. It invites you into the world where the oral legends that knitted a community together found expression in their sacred art."



Saint Nicholas, a beloved figure in Christian tradition, is renowned for his kindness, generosity, and miraculous powers. He lived during the 3rd and 4th centuries in Lycia, a province in the modern-day country of Türkiye (Turkey). Nicholas’s reputation for miracles grew after his death and countless wonders were attributed to him. Many of these legendary stories were of sailors and traveling merchants rescued from sea catastrophes. Tales of Nicholas, the gift-giver and protector, spread throughout Europe, and the pious saint became a figure of legend. This icon provides a captivating glimpse into an exquisite Old Believer rendering of this iconic saint.



The icon will be unveiled at the Museum's annual Holiday Open House for members on December 6, 2024, coinciding with the traditional feast day of Saint Nicholas. Join the Museum for an evening of festive cheer, music, holiday treats, and a first look at this remarkable artwork.



Comments