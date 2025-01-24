The Huntington to Activate Its Gallery Spaces for Upcoming Artist Talks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Huntington will present two, free Artist Talks with complimentary drinks and conversation. Artist Feda Eid will be featured in a Threads Exhibit from 5:30-7pm on January 28, 2025 in the Nook in the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont St). And Artist Marla L. McLeod will be featured in a talk hosted by Jennifer Mancuso of Art New England from 5:30-7pm on January 31, 2025 at the Arcade in the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave). These speaking events are free and open to the public with advance registration.



Feda Eid’s current series explores the threads embedded into us through our heritage, the layers we shared and adopt, and ultimately how we re-create and share them in our own individual way.



Marla L. McLeod creates figural works using paintings, textiles, and sculpture. Her bodies of work are both 2-D and 3-D representations which highlight how historical events influence individual lives on a personal level. The selected series of works reflect topics such as motherhood, individual freedom/suppression, and cultural connections.



These exhibits follow several other installations in both gallery spaces. The Huntington operates two gallery spaces, one in each of its venues: The Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA hosts “The Nook” in the main floor lobby; and the newly renovated Huntington Theatre hosts “The Arcade” on the second floor. Art often echoes themes and conversations stirring in work being done on stage during the current season, but not always. Visual artists and curators are invited to propose exhibitions for either of its two gallery spaces and selected artists/curators receive a small stipend and a majority percentage of sales.



Past exhibitions in these galleries include: Destiny Palmer’s ORANGE, Domenic Esposito’s INVISIBLE, Soyoung L. Kim’s INVISIBLE FORCES, Alison Judd’s THE MEMORY OF LEAVES, and Ekua Holmes creation of artwork for The Huntington’s 2022 production of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.



