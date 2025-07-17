The Boston Symphony Orchestra Adds Explorer Series and Organ Recital to 2025â€“26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Boston Symphony Orchestra will expand its 2025â€“26 season with the launch of a four-concert Explorer Series and a special solo organ recital by internationally acclaimed organist James McVinnie. These new programs are designed to welcome new audiences to Symphony Hall and to celebrate the venueâ€™s 125th anniversary. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at bso.org.

The BSO's Explorer Series will offer four early-evening concerts with shorter programs, no intermission, and multimedia enhancements designed to introduce classical music to new listeners while enriching the experience for seasoned patrons. Highlights include performances of Tchaikovskyâ€™s Symphony No. 5, DvoÅ™Ã¡kâ€™s Cello Concerto with Pablo FerrÃ¡ndez, and Beethovenâ€™s iconic Fifth Symphony, among others. The series will feature notable hosts, visual projections, and synchronized program notes via the ConcertCue web app, along with post-concert DJ sets in the hall.

In celebration of Symphony Hallâ€™s 125th anniversary, British organist James McVinnie will perform a solo recital on Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. The program, titled James McVinnie: Patterns, will feature a blend of historic and contemporary works for organ, including music by Bach, Schumann, Glass, Meredith Monk, Sufjan Stevens, Julia Wolfe, and a world premiere by inti figgis-vizueta.

Explorer Series Concerts

Tuesday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Tchaikovskyâ€™s Symphony No. 5, conducted by Samy Rachid with host Brian McCreath.

Tuesday, November 25 at 6:30 p.m.

DvoÅ™Ã¡kâ€™s Cello Concerto with Pablo FerrÃ¡ndez, conducted by Samy Rachid and hosted by Bill Barclay.

Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Something Borrowed, Something True: What Is American Music? conducted and hosted by Thomas Wilkins.

Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Beethovenâ€™s Symphony No. 5 and Egmont Overture, conducted by Earl Lee and hosted by Bill Barclay.

Organ Recital: James McVinnie â€“ Patterns

Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Program includes Bach, Schumann, Franck, Wagner, Glass, Monk, Wolfe, Stevens (The Year of Our Lord), and a world premiere by inti figgis-vizueta.

All five concerts will feature specialty cocktails from Eastern Standardâ€™s Bar Director Jackson Cannon, created in celebration of Symphony Hallâ€™s milestone anniversary.

Single tickets for the Explorer Series and the organ recital go on sale Thursday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at bso.org or by calling 888-266-1200. Single tickets for BSO subscription concerts also go on sale July 31. Tickets for Boston Pops concerts are currently available.

Accessible seating and services are available. For assistance, call 617-638-9341 or email access@bso.org. Additional support is available through the Ticketing and Customer Service Team at 617-266-1200 or customerservice@bso.org.