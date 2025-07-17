 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Adds Explorer Series and Organ Recital to 2025â€“26 Season

New offerings include four early-evening concerts for newcomers and a solo organ recital celebrating 125 years of Symphony Hall.

By: Jul. 17, 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Adds Explorer Series and Organ Recital to 2025â€“26 Season Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will expand its 2025â€“26 season with the launch of a four-concert Explorer Series and a special solo organ recital by internationally acclaimed organist James McVinnie. These new programs are designed to welcome new audiences to Symphony Hall and to celebrate the venueâ€™s 125th anniversary. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at bso.org.

The BSO's Explorer Series will offer four early-evening concerts with shorter programs, no intermission, and multimedia enhancements designed to introduce classical music to new listeners while enriching the experience for seasoned patrons. Highlights include performances of Tchaikovskyâ€™s Symphony No. 5, DvoÅ™Ã¡kâ€™s Cello Concerto with Pablo FerrÃ¡ndez, and Beethovenâ€™s iconic Fifth Symphony, among others. The series will feature notable hosts, visual projections, and synchronized program notes via the ConcertCue web app, along with post-concert DJ sets in the hall.

In celebration of Symphony Hallâ€™s 125th anniversary, British organist James McVinnie will perform a solo recital on Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. The program, titled James McVinnie: Patterns, will feature a blend of historic and contemporary works for organ, including music by Bach, Schumann, Glass, Meredith Monk, Sufjan Stevens, Julia Wolfe, and a world premiere by inti figgis-vizueta.

Explorer Series Concerts

  • Tuesday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m.
    Tchaikovskyâ€™s Symphony No. 5, conducted by Samy Rachid with host Brian McCreath.

  • Tuesday, November 25 at 6:30 p.m.
    DvoÅ™Ã¡kâ€™s Cello Concerto with Pablo FerrÃ¡ndez, conducted by Samy Rachid and hosted by Bill Barclay.

  • Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m.
    Something Borrowed, Something True: What Is American Music? conducted and hosted by Thomas Wilkins.

  • Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
    Beethovenâ€™s Symphony No. 5 and Egmont Overture, conducted by Earl Lee and hosted by Bill Barclay.

Organ Recital: James McVinnie â€“ Patterns

  • Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.
    Program includes Bach, Schumann, Franck, Wagner, Glass, Monk, Wolfe, Stevens (The Year of Our Lord), and a world premiere by inti figgis-vizueta.

All five concerts will feature specialty cocktails from Eastern Standardâ€™s Bar Director Jackson Cannon, created in celebration of Symphony Hallâ€™s milestone anniversary.

Single tickets for the Explorer Series and the organ recital go on sale Thursday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at bso.org or by calling 888-266-1200. Single tickets for BSO subscription concerts also go on sale July 31. Tickets for Boston Pops concerts are currently available.

Accessible seating and services are available. For assistance, call 617-638-9341 or email access@bso.org. Additional support is available through the Ticketing and Customer Service Team at 617-266-1200 or customerservice@bso.org.




Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos