TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION To Make Its New England Debut in October

TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition will bring nearly 250 authentic artifacts from the wreck site of Titanic by RMS Titanic, Inc. to The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza in Boston from October 17, 2024 – May 29, 2025. Presented by The Gold Group in Boston and viewed by more than 35 million people worldwide, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is one of the highest attended in history and is coming to Boston for the first time. E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc., have curated an incredible collection of authentic Titanic artifacts that will allow guests to experience the real stories of Titanic passengers and crew. These items have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic. Visitors can also explore meticulously re-created rooms, including the opulent Grand Staircase.

"Boston eagerly awaits our Exhibition, which continues to set record-breaking attendance figures,” said Gautam Chandna, Director of Business Development at E/M Group. “The Exhibition's continued success, as demonstrated in city after city, speaks to its broad appeal and exceptional quality.”

For decades, Titanic has had a hold on people immersing themselves in the real stories of heroism, love, fear, and impossible decisions in the face of the “unsinkable” ocean liner meeting its fate. It was a watershed moment in world history and has made an indelible mark on history.

Upon entering TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition guests are drawn back in time to April 1912, when the Ship embarked on its first and final journey. Guests receive a replica boarding pass, assume the role of a passenger, and follow a journey through life on Titanic—from the Ship's construction to life on board, to the infamous sinking. Also covered is the contemporary effort to recover artifacts and conserve the wreck site for scientific analysis, historical preservation, and to ensure future generations can admire, contemplate, and learn from Titanic.

Located in the Back Bay, The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza is a former armory and is a designated National Historic Landmark. For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.castleboston.com/.

Tickets to the exhibition are now on sale www.titanicboston.us, tickets start at $39.50

