TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION And Boston Marriott Long Wharf Unveil 'Titanic Presidential Suite Experience'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition and Boston Marriott Long Wharf has announced the Titanic Presidential Suite Experience which is now available to book at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf for a limited time.

From now through March 15, 2025, guests will be able to step into a world of grandeur, where every detail transports guests back to the early 20th century. The exclusive Titanic-themed Presidential Suite offers an opportunity to relive the opulence of a first-class cabin on the RMS Titanic. Designed by the Greater Boston Vintage Society, this suite will surround guests with period pieces, the hotel's unique architecture inspired by a ship, and a Presidential Suite balcony that serves as the 'bow' of the vessel—further immersing guests' senses as if sailing at sea.

“Boston Marriott Long Wharf is rooted in delivering heartfelt hospitality, and we are fortunate to partner with TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, which continues to live in the hearts of many around the world,” says John Wilmoth, General Manager of the Boston Marriott Long Wharf. “This collaboration was also made possible by the passion and expertise of our partner, Jason Volk, from the Greater Boston Vintage Society, who transformed the Presidential Suite into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. We look forward to welcoming guests on board this winter.”

Presented by The Gold Group in Boston and viewed by more than 35 million people worldwide, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is one of the highest attended in history and is only in Boston for a limited time through Memorial Day 2025, with weekend sell-outs since its opening in October. The exhibition displays more than 250 authentic artifacts from the wreck site of Titanic by RMS Titanic, Inc. at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza in Boston. E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc., have curated an incredible collection of authentic Titanic artifacts that allow guests to experience the real stories of Titanic passengers and crew. These items have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic. Visitors can also explore meticulously re-created rooms, including the opulent Grand Staircase. The exhibition is located in the Back Bay, The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza is a former armory and is a designated National Historic Landmark.

The Titanic Presidential Suite Experience package includes:

Overnight accommodations in the Titanic-themed Presidential Suite.

Early check-in (based on availability) so guests can start their adventure sooner.

Two complimentary tickets to the limited-time-only Titanic Exhibit at The Castle at Park Plaza.

Option to add-on a custom in-suite dining experience on White Star china for up to four guests (for an additional fee).

Comments