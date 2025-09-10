 tracker
THE STEPHENS – SONDHEIM & SCHWARTZ: A BROADWAY CABARET Comes To Wellfleet Preservation Hall

One-night-only fundraiser set for Saturday, September 27, 2025.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
THE STEPHENS – SONDHEIM & SCHWARTZ: A BROADWAY CABARET Comes To Wellfleet Preservation Hall Image
Two of Broadway’s most iconic composers, Stephen Sondheim (Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), will be celebrated in The Stephens – Sondheim & Schwartz: A Broadway Cabaret, a one-night-only fundraiser for the Wellfleet Cultural Council. The event will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Wellfleet Preservation Hall.

The concert will feature performances by Wellfleet residents Carolyn Rogers (Great Music on Sundays at 5:00) and Broadway veteran Kevin McMahon (Wicked, Bright Star, City of Angels), along with acclaimed Boston and Provincetown cabaret star Frankie Campofelice. Musical direction is by Andy Lantz.

Audiences can expect a mix of Broadway favorites including songs from Wicked, Into the Woods, Pippin, and Company, as well as lesser-known selections from Passion, The Baker’s Wife, Hot Spot, and Children of Eden.

This special event is underwritten in part by Wicked author Gregory Maguire, whose support helps bring the evening to life.

Event Details

Event: The Stephens – Sondheim & Schwartz: A Broadway Cabaret
Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
Location: Wellfleet Preservation Hall, 335 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667
Tickets: VIP $75 (includes preferred seating and a complimentary cocktail); General Admission $40
Purchase: wellfleetpreservationhall.org or tinyurl.com/WCCTheStephens




