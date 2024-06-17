THE BLACK BOX SINGS… Concert Series Returns With Tunes From Taylor Swift, FROZEN, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE BLACK BOX will bring back THE BLACK BOX Sings… Concert Series outside under the stars this summer.

Modeled after the popular cabaret series “54 Sings” at 54 Below in NYC, THE BLACK BOX continues THE BLACK BOX Sings… Series this June and August. The series celebrates the music of musicals, composers, and artists sung by Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites. Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

Kicking off the 2024 series is THE BLACK BOX Sings… WAITRESS on June 28th at 8:00pm. Starring Emily Koch (Broadway's Waitress, WICKED, Kimberly Akimbo) and Jim Hogan (Waitress on tour, Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo) with Ali Funkhouser, April Lisette, Dan Callaway, Robbie Rescigno, Nick Paone, and an ensemble of Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites. Join THE BLACK BOX for a celebration of the beloved Sara Bareilles score.

On August 3rd at 7:00pm,THE BLACK BOX Sings… FROZEN. TBB will present a concert celebrating the music of the highest-grossing animated film of all time: Disney's Frozen. The concert will feature a narrated telling of Elsa and Anna's story with live performances of the film's songs as well as new music written for the Broadway production. Enjoy the memorable songs of Kristen and Robert Lopez in concert outside at THE BLACK BOX!

THE BLACK BOX Sings… Taylor Swift on August 11th at 7:00pm. A cast of Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites will pay tribute to the most-streamed artist on Spotify: Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift.

Closing out the 2024 series will be the return of THE BLACK BOX Sings… WICKED on August 17th at 8:00pm. Pianist Austin Davy from the Wicked tour accompanies an FPAC all-star cast featuring Katie Gray, Ali Funkhouser, Nick Paone, Hallie Wetzell, and Tim Ayres-Kerr. Join THE BLACK BOX for a celebration of the music of WICKED and the story of the Witches of Oz.

Tickets and more information are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central Street in downtown Franklin, MA.

