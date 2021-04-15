THE BEST OF THE MOMOLOGUES Benefit Announced from Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company presents The Best of The MOMologues, a five-day only virtual event to benefit The Young Company. Directed by co-writer Lisa Rafferty, The Best of The MOMologues is the perfect Mother's Day treat for Moms everywhere.

The livestream opening will air, Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:30pm and will be followed by a short question and answer with the creative team. The link to the performance will be available from May 7 - 11, 2021.

The Best of The MOMologues offers a hilarious and heart-warming look at motherhood from toddler years through high school and beyond, combining material from all three shows in the hit comedy series.

"We are so happy to provide Moms with a comedy break," says Rafferty. "We are all about finding the funny in motherhood - and a 30-minute Zoom excerpt of MOM material is just the ticket for Mother's Day weekend."

Tickets sales from The Best of The MOMologues benefit GBSC's The Young Company. What better way to celebrate Mother's Day than to support our students?

The Best of The MOMologues works particularly well with Zoom technology and ensures the safety of our artists and staff during this time of COVID-19.

The cast features Thomika Bridwell, Amie Lytle, Paula Markowicz, Ilyse Robbins, and Kira Troilo.

Single Tickets for The Best of The MOMologues:A ticket may be purchased to attend either the live performance and Q&A on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:30pm or to watch the recorded performance anytime between Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00am through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased on the Greater Boston Stage Company website at www.greaterbostonstage.org.