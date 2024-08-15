Sun-Music Live Will Stream The Ron Reid Liberty Quintet in Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Log on Thursday, August 15, at 7:00 pm (EDT) when Sun-Music Live will present The Ron Reid Liberty Quintet in concert at https://sun-music.net/sun-music-live/.

Ron Reid is a multi-instrumental artist with an overwhelming passion for creating music, especially music that celebrates his rich Caribbean heritage. This Trinidad-born bassist, steel drummer, composer and educator has been a standard-bearer for improvisational Caribbean music for the past 30 years.

Ron is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and Tufts University. He is currently a Professor in Contemporary Writing and Production at Berklee College where he teaches arranging, ensemble, steel pan performance as well as a liberal arts course on the Music of the English-Speaking Caribbean.

Ron Reid Liberty Quintet features Ron Reid, Acoustic and Electric Bass; Samuel Batista, Soprano and Tenor Saxes; Noah Allen, Trumpet; Gilson Schachnik, Piano; and Vlade Guigni, Drums.

The band will play some of their favorite tunes including Float the Boat (Clive Zanda), Samba for Sista B (Ron Reid), Precious Metals(Ron Reid), Superwoman (Stevie Wonder), Reggae Later (Monty Alexander) and Spoken Word (Ron Reid).

Sun-Music Live is an online performance series presented monthly by Spectrum Broadcasting and produced by Tessil Collins. Shows highlight new and popular artists who have broad audience appeal, an established fan base and perform their own original material.

For more information, visit https://www.ronreid.com/ and https://sun-music.net/sun-music-live/.

