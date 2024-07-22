Students Take Center Stage At Greater Boston Stage Company In Young Company Summer Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greater Boston Stage Company has announced its Young Company Summer Festival 2024.

Students in grades 4-12 will light up the stage in Seussical JR., High School Musical, SIX: Teen Edition, and Once Upon A Mattress. Each production highlights the incredible talent and dedication of these young actors. Performances will run August 8th to August 11th at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, MA.

"We're so excited to launch this year's Summer Festival" says Morgan Flynn, Education Manager at Greater Boston Stage Company. "The range of productions this year truly displays the versatility and enthusiasm of our young performers, and we can't wait to share these stories with our community."

SEUSSICAL JR.

Performed by students in grades 4 through 6. Directed by Sara Coombs. Choreographed by Jenna Lossio. Music directed by Carrie Tully. Dive into the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss with Seussical JR. This charming musical presented by The Young Company brings to life the beloved characters from the books, including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, and Gertrude McFuzz. Join Horton as he discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos and must protect them from danger. Filled with colorful costumes, lively music, and heartwarming messages, Seussical JR. is a delightful family-friendly production that will enchant audiences of all ages.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

Performed by students in grades 7 through 9. Directed by Sarah Morin. Choreographed by Mia Gage. Music directed by Soren Speredelozzi. Get ready to sing along with High School Musical. Based on the hit Disney Channel original movie, this energetic musical follows the story of Troy, Gabriella, and the students of East High as they navigate the ups and downs of high school life, friendships, and following their dreams. With catchy songs, dynamic choreography, and a feel-good story, High School Musical is sure to have audiences dancing in their seats and celebrating the power of being true to yourself.

SIX: TEEN EDITION

Performed by students in grades 10 – 12 and ‘24 grads. Directed and choreographed by Sydney Grant. Music Directed by Lea Peterson. Experience the electrifying retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII in SIX: Teen Edition. This modern musical transforms these historical figures into pop divas, each telling their own story through powerful and catchy songs. With its bold FOR choreography, contemporary score, and messages of female empowerment and resilience, SIX: Teen Edition is an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave audiences inspired.

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Performed by students in grades 10 – 12 and '24 grads. Directed by Alyssa Burke. Choreographed by Holly Stone. Music directed by David Flowers. Discover the hilariously twisted retelling of the classic fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea" in Once Upon A Mattress. Follow the story of Princess Winnifred as she vies for the hand of Prince Dauntless and must pass the ultimate test to prove her worthiness. With its witty humor, delightful music, and endearing characters, Once Upon A Mattress is a fun-filled production that will charm audiences of all ages.

"We are thrilled to provide a stage where young artists can thrive and showcase their talents," states Autumn Blazon-Brown, Education Associate at Greater Boston Stage Company. "Our students' enthusiasm and commitment shine through each day, and we can't wait for audiences to experience their remarkable efforts."

All tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (781) 279-2200 or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org. Group sales are also available. Please contact Bryan Miner, Director of Marketing and PR, at bryan@greaterbostonstage.org or (781) 279-7885 x107 for more information.

ABOUT THE YOUNG COMPANY

The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage Company helps the next generation become better artists, better audience members, and better people through dramatic education. Through artistic training and performance opportunities, The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage Company develops life skills such as confidence, self-discipline, and collaboration to inspire and prepare young actors for future creative engagement and success. Our process-oriented programming pushes students to the next level by working with exceptional Boston teaching artists and theatre professionals. Students are also provided with opportunities to work on Mainstage productions side-by-side with professionals. The Young Company lives by the idea that GOOD THEATRE MAKES GOOD PEOPLE.

Comments