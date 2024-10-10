News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Hanover Theatre

Don't Miss TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at The Hanover Theatre!

By: Oct. 10, 2024
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical Friday, October 18 - Sunday, October 20 Sponsored by Country Bank

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

PLEASE NOTE: TINA − The Tina Turner Musical is recommended for ages 14+. The production includes loud music, strobe lighting, haze, gun shots, scenes depicting domestic violence and strong language.




