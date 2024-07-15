Spotlight: ALL SHOOK UP! at Reagle Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A ROCKIN’ ELVIS MUSICAL IS PLAYING NEAR YOU In this electrifying portrait of 1950s America, the hip-swiveling, lip-curling roustabout Chad rolls across the city line and makes one small town jump out of its blue suede shoes. Audiences will be grooving in their seats to high-energy musical numbers to classics like "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel”!

Experience our unforgettable summer season and learn why Reagle Music Theatre holds a 4.9-star Yelp rating!

