Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth To Celebrate Completion of Restorations with Topping Ceremony

The Spire Center for Performing Arts will celebrate the completion of its exterior restoration with a topping ceremony this Friday, June 21st. The placement of a copper top and weather vane will bring to a close the multi-million dollar preservation project. The community is invited to join Spire Center members and Plymouth dignitaries on the Town Hall lawn at 1:00 PM to see unveiling.

The Spire Center’s restoration project included repairing the structure and roof, rebuilding the original windows, and removing the aluminum siding. Insulation was added to increase energy efficiency and fixtures to the building have been given a fresh coat of paint.

“The town of Plymouth can finally see the space in all of its glory,” says Bob Hollis, President of the Spire Center. “We have put so much into restoring the site, but it has also been done with the help of grants from the community of Plymouth. The wait has been worth it and now it can really shine.”

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has been a mecca for the arts in the heart of downtown Plymouth since 2014, but was originally a Methodist church in 1886. In a nearly unanimous vote, the city of Plymouth in a town meeting approved spending about $3.6 million in Community Preservation money to return the façade of the town-owned building to its 19th Century splendor. The center received Community Preservation Funds from the Town of Plymouth and a Cultural Facilities Fund from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

With tremendous acoustics, sightlines, and an architecturally beautiful interior, the 265-seat performance hall features custom state of the art lighting and sound systems and the original architectural details of the historic building offer performing arts lovers a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

