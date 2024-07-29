Spire Center To Host The 27th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Global Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts will host the 27th annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival on October 6th. The MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival will show 10 carefully curated short films selected from hundreds of submissions to create a riveting 120-minute experience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the Best Film and Best Actor in the world's first global film festival. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 3, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

MANHATTAN SHORT began in 1998, when founder Nicholas Mason gathered an audience of 200 people and showed 16 short films on a screen mounted to the side of a truck on Mulberry Street, Little Italy, New York City. A year later the Festival moved uptown to Union Square Park NYC, where audiences grew to love the annual event.

From these humble beginnings, MANHATTAN SHORT has now transformed into a worldwide phenomenon. MANHATTAN SHORT is the only film festival on the planet to unfold simultaneously, in more than 500 cinemas on six continents, bringing over 100,000 film-lovers in all corners of the globe together for one week, via the next generation of filmmakers.

The MANHATTAN SHORT receives over 1600 short film entries from over 75 countries a year. Ten of these entries are selected as finalists to be presented in the annual Festival.

Votes are tallied by The Spire Center and all the other participating venues and e-mailed through to MANHATTAN SHORT HQ where the winner is announced in New York City on Monday, October 6th, at 10:00 AM at ManhattanShort.com.

Tickets go on sale for MANHATTAN SHORT: The World's First Global Film Festival 2024 on Saturday, August 3, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.

Comments