Special Offer: EXPERIENCE THE UNFORGETTABLE PATTI LUPONE at Symphony Hall

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes arrives at Symphony Hall on Tuesday April 2.



Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras. In her new concert, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, the three-time Tony Award winner performs an array of songs that do just that—songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life.

Patti LuPone, is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Tim Rice’s Evita.



