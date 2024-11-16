Smino Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award By Harvard's Black Men's Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rapper and songwriter Smino received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from Harvard University's Black Men's Forum at their Annual Brotherhood Banquet, held last Friday at The Harvard Club of Boston. This celebrated event recognizes influential figures who positively impact the Black community, beyond the music industry.

A Black Men's Forum representative noted, “The Brotherhood Banquet never fails to be the highlight of our time here at Harvard, and having Smino be a part of our history only serves to further our mission as an organization.”

Smino, known for his authentic storytelling in hip-hop, was honored for his contributions to music and culture, inspiring young Black men and fans worldwide. The award comes at an exciting time for Smino, as he is currently working on new music with his upcoming album, ‘Maybe In Nirvana', set for release soon. The album is highly anticipated, promising fans a fresh exploration of Smino's unique sound and lyrical depth.

Photo Credit: Sun Bangaz, Dorian Dior

