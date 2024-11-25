Shakespeare & Company to Hold January Month-Long Actor Training Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Center for Actor Training at Shakespeare & Company will hold the 44th session of its Month-long Intensive for mid-career actors at its Lenox, Mass. campus from December 28, 2024, through January 19, 2025.

For six days a week, morning to night, participants immerse themselves in voice, movement, text analysis, exploration of the actor/audience relationship, sonnet work, scene work, clown, stage fight, and in-depth discussions about the function of theater and the role of the actor in today's world. Director of the Center for Actor Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay said the Intensive offers actor training that is both time-tested and innovative.

"The January Month-long is a unique opportunity for actors to concentrate on their craft in a supportive and courageous community of artists," she said. "Alumni of the Month-long routinely find that our training is transformative for their work and applies to contemporary and classical acting."

Complete applications are accepted on a rolling basis; arrival day is Friday, Dec. 27, and departure day Monday, Jan. 20. For more information - including regarding the topics covered during the Intensive - email training@shakespeare.org.

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer, Founding Director of Training Kristin Linklater, and a cadre of expert teachers. The Center for Actor Training's approach is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers worldwide to work with the Company's faculty.

