See Jenna Nicholls & More Upcoming at Spire Center For Performing Arts

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, announced three new shows in December. Singer-songwriter Jenna Nicholls will perform her 1920's style original ballads on her Ukulele on December 12, Boston-based group the Delta Generators will share their collection of songs that range from rock and blues on December 14, and female powerhouse vocalists Divas with a Twist will play on December 21. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 24, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

In a tapestry of sound, Jenna Nicholls weaves a spell: strumming her ukulele with the spirit of New Orleans or crooning a cowboy's tale with the soul of the West. Her melodies, like vintage vinyl spun anew, carry the weight of memory and promise of tomorrow. With three albums under her belt, her songs have found their way into the heart of cinema and the pulse of television. On the road she shared stages with legends like Ingrid Michaelson, and Oscar winner Glen Hansard. From the storied stages of Carnegie Hall and the Beacon Theatre, Jenna's music echoes through the night, a testament to the enduring power of song.

Winning awards and playing to sold-out shows across New England and beyond, the Delta Generators have made quite a name for themselves since hitting the scene in 2008. Their music brings together their diverse musical influences, drawing on the traditions of Blues, Roots, R&B, Americana and Rock to create a sound uniquely their own. Since their inception in 2008 the Delta Generators have won awards, nominations and accolades across the country. In 2008 they won the Boston Blues Society Challenge and in 2009 were top 10 finalists in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN. They have been nominated for the Boston Music Awards, IBC (best self-produced album) and New England Music Awards (Best Blues Band).

Divas with a Twist features five female vocalists with professional theater backgrounds combined with Grammy nominated musicians. Looking for a music project that was different from the typical band, this group of talented performers have collaborated to create a dynamic night of musical entertainment. They perform pop, rock, R&B, 60's, 70's and 80's 90's and current with tight harmonies and original arrangements that are fresh and exciting.

Upcoming August shows at the Spire Center include Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on August 22, Spyro Gyra: 50th Anniversary on August 23, Tom Rush Accompanied By Matt Nakoa on August 24, Life & Lyrics Concert And Podcast Series With Cara Brindisi on August 29, Asleep at the Wheel on August 30, and NRBQ on August 31.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, August 24, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

