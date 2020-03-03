Sarah Brightman Brings HYMN Concert to Worcester

The world's most successful and best selling soprano Sarah Brightman brings her HYMN In Concert tour to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, October 20 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to members Thursday, March 5 at 10 am and to the general public on Friday, March 6 at 10 am.

Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert began in South America and will include over 125 shows, on five continents throughout 2020. Of the tour, Brightman said fans should "expect the unexpected!"

To enhance her world of enchantment, Sarah Brightman partnered with Swarovski on her world tour. Her elaborate costumes and dazzling tiaras are composed of over 600,000 Swarovski crystals. They also collaborated on a signature line of merchandise for fans to purchase online at Sarahbrightman.com. Many of the signature pieces Brightman will be wearing herself, as they have been incorporated into her HYMN tour costumes.

Sarah Brightman recently released her much anticipated 15th full-length album, "HYMN," and the "HYMN: Sarah Brightman In Concert" DVD, Blu Ray, Deluxe CD/DVD and CD/BR Special Editions, which mark the multiplatinum Grammy award-nominated classical crossover pioneer's first new studio recording and film since she released the international chart-topper "Dreamchaser" in 2013.

"'HYMN' is excitingly eclectic, encompassing many different styles, and I'm looking forward to performing the new songs on my world tour," Brightman said. "Every project I've done has come from an emotional place, and I wanted to make something that sounded very beautiful and uplifting. To me, 'HYMN,' suggests joy, a feeling of hope and light, something that is familiar and secure, and I hope that sentiment resonates through the music."

The spiritually themed "HYMN" is an inspirational collection of orchestrated, choir-based songs that Brightman says felt soothing to record at this moment in her life.

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in "The Phantom of the Opera," whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Andrea Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," became an international success, selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman's albums "Eden," "La Luna," "Harem" and "Symphony" were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Tickets to Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert start at $45, with VIP packages available. Discounts are also available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, call 508.471.1689 or email groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





