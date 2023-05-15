Sandra Bernhard To Take The Stage At City Winery NYC May 30 And City Winery Boston June 2

Bernhard will perform “Spring Affair” with her band, while she also continues to perform live throughout 2023 around the country and overseas.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summ Photo 3 Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season
The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colabora Photo 4 The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will perform live with her all new show Sandra Bernhard "Spring Affair" at City Winery NYC on May 30th and at City Winery in Boston, MA on June 2nd. Bernhard will perform "Spring Affair" with her band, while she also continues to perform live throughout 2023 around the country and overseas.

"If you're ready for long sunny days, a delicious aperitif, a breezy stroll down the Champs Elysees, lounging on the beach of Ipanema, or a brief interlude with some mysterious international playboy, then you are ready for a "Spring Affair", and no one does it better than Sandy Bernhard

Sandra Bernhard also co-starred on season eleven of the hugely popular FX Television/Ryan Murphy series "American Horror Story" with this most recent installation called "American Horror Story NYC" filmed in New York City.

She also appeared as a series regular in season three of the very successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Kubrak, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients, following a memorable season one guest appearance and equally popular second season. She also previously did a special guest appearance on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse", highlighting a successful, decades long television career.

Sandra is also currently in her eighth year hosting her weekly radio show Sandyland on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award and the Huffington Post wrote..... "It's hard to describe, much in the same way it's hard to put words to a brilliant jazz artist's improvisations. She simply took the conversation places that were at once and enlightening, provocative and intimate." Her strong opinions and unique perspective, along with her provocative, spontaneous conversations with a wide spectrum of guests from the worlds of entertainment and fashion have made Sandyland so successful.

**Don't miss Sandra Bernhard's upcoming performance at City Winery NYC on May 30th and City Winery in Boston on June 2nd. For tickets please visit Click Here ** Also please visit www.sandrabernhard.com




RELATED STORIES - Boston

CLUE: On Stage Comes to Boston Next Month Photo
CLUE: On Stage Comes to Boston Next Month

It’s not just a game anymore! CLUE: On Stage is written by Sandy Rustin. Adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc. Additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Sandra Bernhard To Take The Stage At City Winery NYC May 30 And City Winery Boston June 2 Photo
Sandra Bernhard To Take The Stage At City Winery NYC May 30 And City Winery Boston June 2

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will perform live with her all new show Sandra Bernhard “Spring Affair” at City Winery NYC on May 30th and at City Winery in Boston, MA on June 2nd. Bernhard will perform “Spring Affair” with her band, while she also continues to perform live throughout 2023 around the country and overseas.

A.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts Leaders Photo
A.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts Leaders

American Repertory Theater has announced the members of the 2023 cohort of its Arts & Cultural Organizational Management (ACOM) program.

Boston Symphony Names Chad Smith as New President and CEO Photo
Boston Symphony Names Chad Smith as New President and CEO

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Chad Smith, one of the country’s leading orchestral music executives, as the institution's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective early fall 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

A.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts LeadersA.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts Leaders
Levitate's Backyard Bar & Community Space Opens This WeekLevitate's Backyard Bar & Community Space Opens This Week
ROOTED Comes to Lyric Stage Boston in JuneROOTED Comes to Lyric Stage Boston in June
Riley Green Will Play a Special Labor Day Matinee at Indian RanchRiley Green Will Play a Special Labor Day Matinee at Indian Ranch

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts (5/13-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
City Winery Boston - Haymarket Lounge (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jenny Lind Presents PT Barnum
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/02-7/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
The Company Theatre (7/13-7/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Paul & The Broken Bones: The Angels in Science Fiction Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts (5/13-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound