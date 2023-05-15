Sandra Bernhard To Take The Stage At City Winery NYC May 30 And City Winery Boston June 2

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will perform live with her all new show Sandra Bernhard "Spring Affair" at City Winery NYC on May 30th and at City Winery in Boston, MA on June 2nd. Bernhard will perform "Spring Affair" with her band, while she also continues to perform live throughout 2023 around the country and overseas.

"If you're ready for long sunny days, a delicious aperitif, a breezy stroll down the Champs Elysees, lounging on the beach of Ipanema, or a brief interlude with some mysterious international playboy, then you are ready for a "Spring Affair", and no one does it better than Sandy Bernhard

Sandra Bernhard also co-starred on season eleven of the hugely popular FX Television/Ryan Murphy series "American Horror Story" with this most recent installation called "American Horror Story NYC" filmed in New York City.

She also appeared as a series regular in season three of the very successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Kubrak, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients, following a memorable season one guest appearance and equally popular second season. She also previously did a special guest appearance on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse", highlighting a successful, decades long television career.

Sandra is also currently in her eighth year hosting her weekly radio show Sandyland on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award and the Huffington Post wrote..... "It's hard to describe, much in the same way it's hard to put words to a brilliant jazz artist's improvisations. She simply took the conversation places that were at once and enlightening, provocative and intimate." Her strong opinions and unique perspective, along with her provocative, spontaneous conversations with a wide spectrum of guests from the worlds of entertainment and fashion have made Sandyland so successful.

Sandra Bernhard's upcoming performance at City Winery NYC on May 30th and City Winery in Boston on June 2nd.