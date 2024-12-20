Samuel Slater’s Restaurant to Host New Year's Celebration Featuring Whiskey Boulevard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ring in the New Year at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Tuesday, December 31st, 2024. This unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration will feature live music from the popular local band Whiskey Boulevard, creating the perfect atmosphere to welcome the new year.

Guests can choose from two ticket options:

Celebration and Dinner Buffet: Enjoy a delectable buffet dinner before the party begins.

Celebration Only: Join the festivities later in the evening.

Both ticket options include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight to ring in the New Year. Don’t wait – secure your spot for an evening filled with delicious food, great music, and festive cheer!

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of passion, and an undeniable stage presence, Whiskey Boulevard brings a memorable live musical experience. With members that source from diverse musical backgrounds, their style incorporates a multitude of genres with a focus on country, rock and blues along with the ability to master all the classic hits. Within their performances, the members also weave in original music led by powerhouse vocals and dynamically crafted lyricism. The group’s harmonies and skillful musicianship have garnered rave reviews from both audience members and press sources alike. This is just the beginning of the road for Whiskey Boulevard as they gear up for more high energy performances and music releases throughout the rest of the year.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Elvis Presley’s 90th Birthday Celebration on January 4th, Comedy Night with Kelly MacFarland and Guests on January 17th, Mojo Rhodes Band on January 18th, Diva and The Playboys on January 24th, Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on January 25th, World Gone Crazy: New England's Premiere Comedy Band on February 1st, Alter Ego Party Band on February 8th, Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to the Legendary Toby Keith on February 22nd, and Below Deck Band: A Tribute to Yacht Rock on March 1st. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for New Years Eve with Whiskey Boulevard on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Doors for dinner open at 6:00 PM and the buffet starts at 7:00 PM. Doors for the celebration only open at 9:00 PM. No early entry. Seating is first come first serve. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

