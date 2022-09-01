SING STREET, MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS & More Lead Boston's September Theater Top 10

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September, check out Sing Street, Mr. Holland's Opus, The Fantasticks and more!

Sing Street

The Huntington - August 26, 2022 through October 02, 2022

It's Dublin, 1982. Sixteen-year old Conor tries to impress a mysterious girl, Raphina, by asking her to star in a music video for his band. If only he had a band. Teaming up with a group of schoolmates, Conor and Raphina use music to bring them together, escape their troubles at home, and carve out a place in their struggling community. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the 80s, Sing Street is an ode to the thrill of young love and a celebration of the power of music to lift us up.

Mr. Holland's Opus

Ogunquit Playhouse - August 12, 2022 through September 10, 2022

From an Oscar-nominated film to a world premiere musical, Tony Award-winner B.D. Wong and Tony Nominee Wayne Barker bring to the stage Mr Hollands Opus, a new musical. Glenn Holland, gives up his dreams for teaching high school music to make ends meet. Little does he realize that leaving ones mark on the world can take many different forms, as his temporary detour leads to a lifetime impacting the lives of hundreds. Adapting Patrick Sheane Duncans cherished screenplay, this musical journey is a love letter to the enduring influence music has on humanity and the difference one person can make.

The Fantasticks

The Cape Playhouse - September 07, 2022 through September 17, 2022

Music by Harvey SchmidtBook and Lyrics by Tom JonesShow SummaryTry to remember the kind of September when love was an ember about to billowThe Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their fathers who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallos words that, without a hurt, the heart is hollow. The story is based on a play called Les Romanesques, by Edmond Rostand Author of Cyrano de Bergerac. The Fantasticks original off-Broadway run lasted 42 years and ran for a total of 17,162 performances.The Fantasticks is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Bad Jews

The Rockwell Theater - September 01, 2022 through September 10, 2022

The night after their grandfathers funeral, three cousins engage in a verbal (and sometimes physical) battle. In one corner is Daphna Feygenbam, a Real Jew who is volatile, self-assured, and unbending. In the other is her equally stubborn cousin Liam, a secular and entitled young man, who has his shiksa girlfriend, Melody, in tow. Stuck in the middle is Liams brother, Jonah, who tries to stay out of the fray. When Liam stakes claim to their grandfather's Chai necklace, a vicious and hilarious brawl over family, faith, and legacy ensues.

Beautiful- The Carole King Musical

Ogunquit Playhouse - September 15, 2022 through October 30, 2022

The inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with "Tapestry", Beautiful takes you back to where it all began... and on the ride of a lifetime.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

American Repertory Theater - August 28, 2022 through September 24, 2022

As necessary now as when Los Angeles was actively smoldering, (The New York Times), Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is a stirring cry for reform.Thirty years ago, the news of the police officers acquittal in Rodney Kings police brutality case reverberated throughout the streets of Los Angeles. Called a riot, a revolution, and a social explosion, the events that followed drew worldwide attentionand inspired playwright, actor, and scholar Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education, Let Me Down Easy, Fires in the Mirror) to dissect the anatomy of the civil unrest. Her Tony Award-nominated, Obie Award-winning exploration derived from interviews with more than 350 Los Angelinos reveals the fault lines that set the city ablaze. Smith revised the play last year for a cast of five while in residence at Signature Theatre, where Taibi Magar (Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo) directed this acclaimed production.

American Premiere of Rachmaninoff's Trilogy of Operas

NEC's Jordan Hall - September 25, 2022 through September 25, 2022

Hailed by The New York Times as one of the nations most intriguing opera companies, Odyssey Opera returns to live performance with TROIKA, a concert performance of the complete operatic output of Sergei Rachmaninoff. Though Rachmaninoff is one of the most beloved Russian composers, no American company has ever showcased Rachmaninoffs trio of one-act operasAleko, The Miserly Knight, and Francesca da Riminiin a single evening. Inspired by timeless tales by Alexander Pushkin and Dantes Inferno, all three works demonstrate Rachmaninovs gift for yearning melodies, as well as his mastery of orchestral color and drama. The cast line-up includes two Ukrainian-born singerssoprano Yelena Dyacheck and baritone Aleksey Bogdanovalong with Armenian tenor Yeghishe Manucharyan, American tenors Andrew Bidlack and Spencer Hamlin, Russian bass Mikhail Svetlov, and American bass Kevin Thompson.

Little Shop of Horrors

North Shore Music Theatre - September 20, 2022 through October 02, 2022

Just in time for the season of spooky happenings, NSMT is unleashing the hysterically campy and delightfully dark modern classic LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on the unsuspecting public. This deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for decades. The story follows hapless floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who pines for his coworker Audrey, a Skid Row girl whos always dreamed of a life that is something more. When he stumbles upon a strange seedling, he nurses it to life, only to find it growing into a carnivorous plant with some devilish intents.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

SpeakEasy Stage Company - September 09, 2022 through October 08, 2022

One week after the Charlottesville riots in 2017, four young conservatives gather in a Wyoming backyard to gossip and reminisce. Theyve assembled to honor Gina, their mentor and the newly inaugurated president of a far-right Catholic university. But as their celebration runs deep into the night, the reunion explodes into vicious insults, political accusations, and stunning revelations. Hailed as a work of singular distinction, for which the word remarkable is, if anything, an understatement by The Wall Street Journal, Heroes of the Fourth Turning is a daring look at the heart of a country at war with itself.

On Golden Pond

Theatre Workshop of Nantucket - September 02, 2022 through September 24, 2022

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memorybut still is tart-tongued, observant, and eager for life as ever. Ethel, his wife, delights in all the small things that have enriched their long life together. On Golden Pond navigates the ups and downs of family life and ultimately enjoying the time we have left.

