Rock & Roll Game Show TICKET2RIDE Is Coming To Samuel Slater's Restaurant This Month

TICKET2RIDE: The Rock & Roll Game Show is coming to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Live on stage and complete with audience interaction, the show is hosted by WSRS morning man Chris Zito and members of Boston's World Gone Crazy. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.

TICKET2RIDE is the brand-new fun and original musical game show. In TICKET2RIDE the audience are the stars, the trivia questions and musical challenges are all comedy and the hosts themselves are comedians. Contestants compete in the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and today for the chance to win exciting prizes such as gift cards, t-shirts and a grand prize overnight stay at The Cliff House Resort in Maine!

Part comedy show and part game show - TICKET2RIDE will test your knowledge of music, tv, and movies and covers many genres including pop, rock, rap, tv & movie themes and more. Fun categories include: "Misheard Lyrics," "Name That Drum Riff," "3 Chord Gods," "Rap or Crap?," "These Kids Today," "Classic Lip-Syncers," "Those Dang Earworms," and more.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Comedy Night with Tony V & Guests on July 18th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for TICKET2RIDE: The Rock & Roll Game Show on Thursday, July 11, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

