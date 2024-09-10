Rhiannon Giddens & Silkroad To Present AMERICAN RAILROAD Tour In November 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Silkroad has announced dates for the second tour of its multi-year American Railroad initiative, conceived by Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens.

From November 7-23, Silkroad will visit 10 cities in the Midwestern, Southern, and Eastern United States with railroad-related cultural history, performing a program that includes world premiere works by Silkroad artists Layale Chaker and Sandeep Das and by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels, as well as new arrangements by Silkroad artists Balla Kouyaté with Mike Block, Pura Fé, and Shane Shanahan, and by guest artist Yazhi Guo. The program also features works originally performed on the debut tour in 2023. Many tour stops include education and engagement activities for further exploration. Tickets to most dates are on sale.

“I'm so happy with the work we've been presenting related to the American Railroad project and could not be more thrilled to kick off a new tour this November, featuring a new group of Silkroad artists who will each lend their own unique voices and stories to the show,” said Giddens.

After completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, a trip from coast to coast that used to take months was shortened to just under a week, allowing for the transport of goods and ideas across the continent. Profit-seeking corporations and the American government financed it, but the people who actually built it—Indigenous and African Americans as well Irish, Chinese, Japanese, and other immigrant laborers—are the focus of Silkroad's American Railroad. The ambitious project highlights untold stories and amplifies unheard voices from these communities, addressing past injustices and providing a more truthful account of global diasporic contributions to the creation of the American Empire. This in-depth exploration began in 2020 with artist retreats and site visits throughout the nation, as well as the creation of new compositions and a broad range of educational resources and community-building activities.

The second tour continues Silkroad's exploration of music with a purpose by featuring several new commissions and arrangements, as well as works performed on the debut tour last fall. Receiving their world premieres are works by Layale Chaker and Michael Abels, and “Rela” by Sandeep Das. Chaker and Das's pieces tell stories of the railroad's impact on communities in their respective homelands of Lebanon and India, taking the work that the ensemble started in the U.S. and applying it on a global scale. Abels's piece digs into the nature of cooperation and imagines a world where a win for one doesn't have to come at the cost of someone else. The program also includes new arrangements of Balla Kouyaté and Mike Block's “Bani,” Pura Fé's “Greatgrandpa's Banjo,” Yazhi Guo's new work weaving together Wu Man's “Rainy Day” and a traditional Guangdong work song, and Shane Shanahan's “Summit.” Shanahan's arrangement originated at a Train Station Trio residency at the California State Railroad Museum. It shines a light on the workers who were left out of the famous photo celebrating the last spike connecting the Transcontinental Railroad, while musically tracing the topography of the mountainous region where it was set.

Carrying over from last year's tour are Rhiannon Giddens's arrangement of “Swannanoa Tunnel”—a work song from the African Americans forced to labor on the railroad in her home state of North Carolina—and commissions by Silkroad artists Maeve Gilchrist and Haruka Fujii and by Grammy Award-winning vocalist and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant. Fujii's “Tamping Song” celebrates the Japanese immigrant contribution to the railroad, particularly after the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882; while Gilchrist's “Far Down Far” shines light on the tensions between Catholic and Protestant communities within Irish railroad workers. McLorin Salvant's first-ever Silkroad commission, “Have You Seen My Man,” tells the imagined story of a woman walking slowly along a train track, joined by generations of wanderers who cannot ride the train though it was built on their backs. Rounding out the program is a piece by Pura Fé.

Throughout the tour, Silkroad will also offer education and community activities that allow audiences of all ages to engage more deeply with local railroad history. In Chicago, select Silkroad artists will give a masterclass to a local high school ensemble; and a trio of musicians will perform for people in line at the polls on Election Day, as part of Mike Block's Play for the Vote. Rhiannon Giddens and other Silkroad artists will be in residency at Emory University with invited students from Spelman College in Atlanta. In Chapel Hill, select artists will give a Q&A for the University of North Carolina's “Worker in American Life” course, and those students will attend an open rehearsal for the American Railroad program. Upon conclusion of the tour, select artists will lead workshops in New York as part of Silkroad's Project MUSIC (Music Uniting Strangers Into Community)—a program that leverages partnerships within the justice system to bring shared musical experiences to carceral communities across the country.

In addition to the upcoming tour, Silkroad's American Railroad will include releases of an album and a podcast in 2024. Further details about these components will be announced soon.

Audiences wishing to gain a deeper understanding of the historical context, the origins of the music being performed, and the partnerships formed through the project, can do so by accessing the American Railroad booklet available on Silkroad's website. Developed in 2023, this educational resource has been viewed by more than 10,000 people around the world.

2024 AMERICAN RAILROAD TOUR – ROSTER & SCHEDULE:

Rhiannon Giddens, banjo/vocals

Mike Block, cello

Layale Chaker, violin

Pura Fé Crescioni, lap-steel guitar/voice

Sandeep Das, tabla

Maeve Gilchrist, Celtic harp

Mario Gotoh, violin/viola

Yazhi Guo*, suona

Balla Kouyaté, balafon

Edward Pérez, bass

Shane Shanahan, percussion

Francesco Turrisi, frame drums/accordion

Kaoru Watanabe, Japanese flutes/percussion

*Guest artist

Projections by Camilla Tassi

November 7, 2024

Harris Theater

Chicago, IL

Tickets

Community/Educational Activities:

Play for the Vote engagement (November 5)

Masterclass with local high school ensemble

Pre-performance talk for concert ticketholders

November 8, 2024

Presented by University Musical Society

Hill Auditorium

Ann Arbor, MI

Tickets

November 10, 2024

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Nashville, TN

Tickets

November 12, 2024

Presented by City of Rogers Parks and Recreation

Rogers Convention Center

Rogers, AR

More Information (Tickets go on sale September 12)

November 14, 2024

Peace Center

Peace Concert Hall

Greenville, SC

Tickets

November 16, 2024

Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University

Atlanta, GA

More Information (Sold Out)

Educational Activities:

Residency at Emory University with invited students from Spelman College (November 15)

November 17, 2024

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center

Athens, GA

Tickets

November 19, 2024

Charleston Gaillard Center

Charleston, SC

Tickets

Community/Educational Activities:

Pre-performance talk for concert ticketholders

November 20, 2024

Carolina Performing Arts

Chapel Hill, NC

Tickets

Educational Activities:

Q&A and open rehearsal for students in UNC's “Worker in American Life” course (November 20)

November 23, 2024

Part of Next Wave 2024

Brooklyn Academy of Music

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Brooklyn, NY

Tickets

OTHER 2024 AMERICAN RAILROAD PROGRAMMING:

Train Station Trio: Pura Fé, Shane Shanahan, Michi Wiancko

September 27, 2024

The Art Kamangar Center at The Merced Theatre

Merced, CA

Free Registration

Train Station Trio: Balla Kouyaté, Mike Block, Edward Pérez

December 12, 2024

Part of Harvard ArtsThursdays

Paine Concert Hall

Cambridge, MA

More Information

