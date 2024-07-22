Rex Orange County Announces North American Tour Playing Two Shows At Boch Center This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of announcing his new album The Alexander Technique, Rex Orange County has announced North American and UK tour FINALLY: A Theatre Tour by Rex Orange County.

Rex Orange County has built acclaim for his incredible live shows, documented on his 2020 live album Live At Radio City Music Hall, but in the upcoming run produced by Live Nation he's taking a decidedly different approach to his music's live presentation. Instead of playing the biggest venues possible in each market, Rex has opted to build out a stage show best suited for theaters that will allow him to bring The Alexander Technique to life in a stage show unlike any that he's done before across multiple performances in nearly every market on the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, 2024, at BochCenter.org.

Speaking about the approach, Rex Orange County shares:

For this tour, I'm going to play a select number of cities in carefully chosen theatre venues, but will be playing multiple nights within them. Historically with each album that I've released, I've always played bigger and bigger shows. But I wanted to do something different for this particular project because sonically the new songs lend themselves to being heard in a more intimate and traditional setting. These particular venues have allowed me to create a show with a theatrical stage set to further narrate the themes of the album alongside the music. I love playing live and I can't wait to bring this new album to life across so many beautiful rooms and iconic stages.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

