Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare & Company

Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare & Company

Hypocrisy in government, abuse of power, Me Too – how 1600’s,

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  
Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare & Company
Photo: Daniel Rader

Directed by Alice Reagan, MEASURE FOR MEASURE follows Lord Angelo, who is abruptly appointed to rule over a chaotic and debauched city, he restores order with repressive laws and an iron fist over licentiousness. The object of his own twisted desire is a young nun, whom he puts in an unthinkable position. "To whom should I complain?" is all that young Isabella can utter when she finds herself the target of his abuse of power.

Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare & Company
Photo: Daniel Rader

The cast features Ariel Bock as The Duke, Nebassaiu deCannes as Isabella / Pompey, Ally Farzetta as Mariana / Provost / Sister Francisca, David Gow as Angelo, Charls Sedgwick Hall as Lucio, Rory Hammond as Escalus / Aborhson, Vaughn Pole as Claudio, and Indika Senanayake as Mistress Overdone / Juliet / Bernadine / Friar Peter. Overall, the cast does well with the material. According to Reagan, "In the rehearsal room, we have been working to trace every twist and turn of the Duke's plotting to save Claudio, while asking how each character struggles to survive in a world where care is scant. The group displays skill and dexterity throughout the presentation. While each demonstrates knowledge of their individual character as well as mastery of the dialogue, one dynamic I found to be underdeveloped was the interpersonal relationships of one to another. Each player has moments of strength, weakness, anguish, despair, all presented well individually. I did not, however, feel as if I were watching a cohesive unit, in their element, weaving a tapestry as their lives intertwine. More that of a group of individuals well skilled at delivering Shakespearian dialogue, than a collective ensemble

Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare & Company
Caption

The creative team includes Set Designer Edward T. Morris, Light Designer Marika Kent, Costume Designer Govane Lohbauer, Sound Designer Caroline Eng, Voice and Text Coach Gwendolyn Schwinke, Intimacy Choreographer Alexandra Haddad, Stage Manager Hope Rose Kelly, and Diana Evans Assistant Stage Manager. In this production, Vienna is transposed to Harlem in the 1950s giving the piece a Jazz look and feel something like that which one might expect to see at a production of Guys and Dolls or West Side Story. While some elements, particularly sets and costumes, incorporate the theme, the dialogue seems virtually unchanged and I have seen other works done where the technique is more fully developed with better overall results.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Marc Savitt

Marc Savitt has a life-long passion for, and association with the performing arts, particularly Musical Theatre. He has performed with choral groups in several US cities, and London, and appears on... (read more about this author)


Review: DRACULA at Berkshire Theatre GroupReview: DRACULA at Berkshire Theatre Group
August 21, 2022

As is often the case the BTG production is a high-quality production where seemingly everyone involved has played their role and done their work well. There is, however, one aspect I certainly did not expect. Laughter. At several points throughout the three acts in 2-hours, audience members responded with giggles, which I found rather confusing
Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Barrington Stage CompanyReview: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Barrington Stage Company
August 14, 2022

There are a few technical glitches that presented themselves to a keen eye, but virtually something for everyone to like.  Overall, BSC’s production of ALITTLE NIGHT MUSIC represents another triumph for both Barrington Stage and the woman who has steered the company’s successful course for the past 27 years.   
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Mac-Haydn TheatreReview: NEXT TO NORMAL at Mac-Haydn Theatre
August 9, 2022

In their promotional materials for NEXT TO NORMAL, Mac-Haydn, advised it would be “unlike anything you have seen on our stage. Trust us when we tell you, this show is not to be missed.” I am very happy to say they were correct. This production is phenomenal.
Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Williamstown Theatre FestivalReview: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Williamstown Theatre Festival
August 7, 2022

Simon and his mother, Ora, have always been close. She’s been his champion, his defender, and his friend. But when a life-changing secret comes to light, can their bond survive? 2020 Foeller Fellow Tyler Thomas directs this exquisitely wrought WTF-commissioned play by Harrison David Rivers that explores how people can change and how love can evolve
Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Berkshire Theatre GroupReview: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Berkshire Theatre Group
August 3, 2022

There is not one single word of spoken dialogue. The driving, exquisitely crafted score is brilliant. It draws you in and in most cases, regardless of who might be performing a given piece, you find yourself caught up in the lyrics feeling as if they could be telling your story or at least a good portion of it.