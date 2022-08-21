Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DRACULA at Berkshire Theatre Group

Can Vampires Die of Old Age?

Aug. 21, 2022  
MtchellWinter
Pboto: Jacey Rae Russell
​​​

Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel of gothic horror, the legendary vampire DRACULA descends on the Colonial to close out the summer season. Directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner, David Auburn, DRACULA has been striking fear into the hearts of people around the world for over a hundred years. Auburn says, "We are excited to revive the 1924 DRACULA in a bracing new production that honors the legendary history of this classic shocker, while embracing a 21st century perspective on power, sex and seduction. Innovative design, music and movement elements will contribute to the spooky, thrilling fun in the atmospheric Colonial Theatre."

This world-famous story first introduced the legendary DRACULA to the stage. Professor Van Helsing investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, whose father is the doctor in charge of an English sanitorium. Van Helsing discovers she is the victim of the charming Count DRACULA, a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood. In order to save Lucy, the vampire must be laid to rest with a stake through the heart.

David Adkins, Jennifer Van Dyck
Photo: Emma K; Rothenberg-Ware

This classic gothic thriller directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner, David Auburn and features Brian Thomas Abraham as Butterworth; David Adkins as Dr. Seward; Emma Geer as Lucy Seward; Tim Jones as Ensemble, Understudy; Jessica Ko as Miss Wells; Rubi Nejaime as The Woman in White; Nomè SiDone as Jonathan Harker; Matt Sullivan as R.M. Renfield, Understudy; Jennifer Van Dyck as Professor Van Helsing; Mitchell Winter as DRACULA; Lydia Isabel Duff as Understudy and Megan Mistretta as Understudy.

Nomè SiDone, Emma Geer
Photo: Emma K; Rothenberg-Ware

DRACULA was dramatized by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. The creative team of DRACULA consists of direction by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner David Auburn, movement direction and fight choreography by Isadora Wolfe, scenic design by Bill Clarke, costume design by Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting and projections design by Daniel J. Kotlowitz, sound design by resident composer Scott Killian, special effects by J&M Special Effects, dialect coaching by resident dialect coach Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer, stage management by Jason Hindelang and casting direction by Alan Filderman.

Brian Thomas Abraham, Jessica Ko
Photo: Photo: Emma K; Rothenberg-Ware

I am not a fan of the horror genre, and when I first learned of this production, I had reservations. As is often the case the BTG production is of high-with seemingly everyone involved playing their role and doing their work well. There is, however, one aspect I certainly did not expect. Laughter. At several points throughout the three acts in 2-hours, audience members responded with giggles, which I found rather confusing. So much so, I started to question if the company had re-worked the piece with an infusion of camp which was neither promoted nor readily perceived. I even asked someone seated nearby about this and they responded: "I've never seen a Dracula where people have laughed". I can only surmise that after 125 years since it was written, with the evolution of the central theme that includes the likes of Anne Rice, Vampire Diaries, and the Twilight franchises, the "OG" has difficulty living up to term "GOAT".





August 21, 2022

