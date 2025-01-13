Reckoners, Joe Cirotti Trio, And More Announced At The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced four new shows. The Boston area all-star music group Reckoners will pay homage to the roots of early soul and classic rock on March 7, and the Joe Cirotti Trio will stir up their one-of-a-kind blend of Americana, bluegrass, alt-country and more on April 3.

Four-time Grammy-nominated artist Tab Benoit will play on May 24 and the Boston folk band Adam Ezra Group will perform on May 31 at the Spire Center. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, January 18, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Reckoners (formerly known as A BAND OF KILLERS) features some of the top players in the Boston music scene who have worked with and alongside some of the best in the business. Fronting the group is the great Tim Gearan on vocals & guitar. The guitarist Johnny Trama (Bettye Lavette, The Silks, Dub Apocalypse, The B3 Kings) has assembled and led the band. The masterful Tom Arey is holding down the rhythm section on drums (Peter Wolf, The J. Geils Band, G. Love). On bass is the only Marc Hickox (Bettye Lavette, Charlie Musselwhite), and on keyboards is the very talented Darby Wolf (Bettye Lavette, Rubblebucket).

Joe Cirotti Trio, a well-oiled string band from the shadows of Northwest Jersey's Appalachian ridge, fuses their multi-instrumentalist upbringings with a passion for the roots of American folk, jazz, country, and bluegrass. Their bond is rooted in proximity, strengthened by a blue-collar passion for picking and buoyed by their shared propensity for roots, music, and whiskey. Formed in 2015, the current line-up of Joe Cirotti, guitar; Pete Lister, upright bass; and Timmy Coyle, mandolin and guitar, continues to craft a sound steeped in tradition yet infused with modern twists.

Renowned for his distinctive guitar tone and Otis-Redding-esque voice, Tab Benoit has been a captivating figure in the roots music world for over thirty years. Tab's personal growth and advancement as a songwriter and musician have culminated in a benchmark recording. His new self-produced album, I Hear Thunder, for his imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, is a testament to his fiery exuberance that first marked his career in 1992. On Benoit's forthcoming national tour, fans will be delighted to hear the new songs and selected tracks from his vast catalog.

The Adam Ezra Group is made up of Adam Ezra and his bandmates, Corinna Smith (Fiddle), Poche Ponce (Bass), and Alex Martin (Percussion). The band won the New England Music Awards "Americana Act of the Year" in 2023. Their tour is continuously peppered with activism and grassroots events, a testament to an artist who will never forget where he came from and whose mission is about much more than music.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Comedy Night with Brian Glowacki on Sarah Martin on January 16, Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac tribute) on January 17, Crystal Ship (tribute to The Doors) on January 18, O'Neal Armstrong on January 23, Ryan Montbleau on January 24, Vapors of Morphine on January 25, The Shady Roosters on January 26, Rachel Summer and the Travelling Light on January 30, and Amanda Carr with the Ken Clark Organ Trio on January 31.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, January 18, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

