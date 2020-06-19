Reagle Music Theatre Premieres ENTR'ACTE Virtual Fundraiser June 28

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston invites friends, family, patrons, and guests to pull up a virtual front row seat for ENTR'ACTE, A Musical Journey from Our Past to a New Future, on Sunday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. ENTR'ACTE, brought to viewers in part through the generous sponsorships of Waltham Tourism Council and Stanton Insurance Agency of Waltham, will stream across multiple Reagle Music Theatre digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and its website, ReagleMusicTheatre.org.

"With the cancellation of our 52nd summer season that was to include The King and I, Singin' in the Rain, and Irving Berlin's Say It with Music, we wanted to find a way to connect with our artists and audiences while also providing an entertaining mechanism for our loyal supporters to donate beyond the Annual Spring Fund," says Robert Eagle, founder and producing artistic director. "ENTR'ACTE gives us that opportunity. It's the first of what will likely be several virtual programs that will bridge the gap between this forced hiatus and our return to safe live performing."

ENTR'ACTE is a virtual gathering of some of Reagle Music Theatre's most memorable artists performing some of their favorite songs. Hosts JT Turner (La Cages aux Folles) and Mark Linehan (The Music Man) will escort viewers on a musical journey through past highlights while setting the stage for a new future.

Performers (in alphabetical order) include Leigh Barrett (Mame); Mara Bonde (The Sound of Music); Aimee Doherty (The Sound of Music); Jennifer Ellis (The Music Man); , Yewande Odetoyinbo (The Sound of Music); Dwayne Mitchell (The Music Man); Pier Lamia Porter (The Most Happy Fella); Scott Wahle (The Music Man); The Von Trapp children (2019 production); and Kimora Yancey, a Reagle Music Theatre Workshop MegaStar.

Special Guests include director and choreographer Eileen Grace; actor and stage manager Paul Reynolds; director and choreographer Susan Chebookjian; music directors Dan Rodriguez and Paul Katz; and founding artistic director Robert Eagle. Surprise Broadway stars will also be paying special video tributes to Reagle Music Theatre, direct from their New York City living rooms.

Donations, while not required, are encouraged and may be made online by clicking on the link to Reagle Music Theatre's new, easy-to-use, secure online donor portal at Reaglemusictheatre.org/support. All proceeds will help sustain Reagle Music Theatre and its staff throughout the COVID-19 shutdown.

