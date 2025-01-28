RUDDIGORE Comes to Sudbury in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In their 63rd season, The Sudbury Savoyards will bring grand-scale theatre to the Boston suburb of Sudbury this February with their mainstage production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Ruddigore. Operettas performed by The Sudbury Savoyards never fail to entertain. Ruddigore features the company’s usual full orchestra and a cast of 40 volunteer players including a non-auditioned community chorus as well as some of the Boston area’s best talent.

Ruddigore is a large-scale, operatic comedy in two acts. Set in a fairytale-style village where Jane Austen-era costuming meets Monty Python-esque comedy, this production of Ruddigore leans into the supernatural and otherworldly and is sure to captivate audiences with a sense of magic and hilarity. The plot circles around a curse that plagues all the Baronets of Ruddigore. Anyone who succeeds to the title has to commit a crime every day, lest he perish. The stories of star-crossed lovers, ancestral spirits, and saucy sailors intertwine in this entertaining and hilarious theatrical spectacle.

Matinee attendees are invited to tread the boards themselves following the afternoon performances of Ruddigore on February 22, February 23, and March 1. In these educational post-matinee tours, attendees will get a close-up view of the set and costumes and learn about the process of putting on “Gilbert & Sullivan on a Grand Scale.”

