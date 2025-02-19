RENT is Coming to The Company Theatre in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Company Theatre will present Jonathan Larson's award-winning, iconic rock musical, RENT. A group of young Bohemian artists and musicians struggle to pursue their dreams and navigate life in New York City's East Village during the height of the AIDS crisis. The musical's themes of love, resilience, and the power of community continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. Featuring well-known songs such as "La Vie Bohème," "One Song Glory," and the emotional showstopper "Seasons of Love," this production promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

A dynamic cast of local talent includes Caitlin Ford, who gained national attention as a standout performer on Season 3 of NBC's The Voice. During her time on the show, Ford captivated viewers with her memorable duet of "Lights" alongside Melanie Martinez during the Battle Rounds. Her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence promise to bring this beloved musical a fresh and compelling energy.

Alex Norton, a featured youth performer for the Academy and Company Theatre mainstage shows, joins the cast in the role of Mark. He's a versatile actor and triple threat on stage who portrays the young filmmaker and leads the ensemble. Alex has grown up in a theatrical family, with his father Donnie Norton (a pillar for Weymouth High School's performing arts program) and his older brother Zach (currently featured in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in LA). All three have made appearances on the Company stage.

Shawn Verrier will be reprising his role as Angel in the Company Theatre's first production of RENT in 2010. "I was very young the first time around," said Verrier, "I moved to New York right after that and believe now that I will be able to bring a new level of life experience and richness to my performance."

"RENT premiered in 1991, and continues to resonate today because it was written in a time of change and uncertainty. One can and must try to live authentically and with purpose," remarked award-winning playwright and co-founder of The Company Theatre, Zoe Bradford. "The challenges of acceptance and the artists' struggle for a platform to communicate makes this a celebration of love, life, and standing by your creative freedoms."

Audiences can expect electrifying performances and heartfelt storytelling as the cast seizes the moment and embraces love. This production with its memorable score has stood the test of time and promises to inspire a new generation.

RENT opens Friday, March 7, and runs through Sunday, March 17. There are evening and matinée performances available. Standard admission tickets are $56. Premium seating is available for $60.

