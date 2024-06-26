REEFER MADNESS Comes to Wellfleet in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater will present Reefer Madness: the Musical by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, directed by Christopher Ostrom. Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., July 5-27, 2024. Preview performances at 7:00 p.m. on July 3 and 4 are discounted and open to the public.

Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical parody takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with jazz music, sex, and violence.

Biographies

Kyle Becker* (Jimmy Harper) is happy to be here for his first season with WHAT. Summer Cape Cod visitors may have seen him in the past at College Light Opera Company in such shows as The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo) and Patience (Bunthorne). He was also most recently in the Las Vegas Residency of Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell. Thank you for attending live theatre, and please enjoy the work we've put together for you.

Brian Lore Evans* (Jack) is a recent Cape Cod wash-ashore and is thrilled to be performing at WHAT for the first time! He is a graduate of The American Repertory Theater's Institute for Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard University, where he received his Master's Degree in Advanced Theatre Studies. Brian's previous credits include: Our Town (Cape Rep); Archibald Avery (Cape Rep); The Visitation (Witness Immersive); James and the Giant Peach (American Repertory Theater); Christmas at the Ivanovs (Moscow Art Theater); Pygmalion (Williamstown Theatre Festival). An abundance of love to his wife Colleen and his two-year old son Greyson, his two greatest supporters.

Gabriel Graetz* (Ralph) is buzzin' to make his WHAT debut! Previous credits: Hangmen, Assassins, Gloria (The Gamm Theatre), The Outcasts of Penikese Island (Martha's Vineyard Playhouse), As You Like It, Let the Right One In, The School for Scandal, The Cherry Orchard, Macbeth, Twelfth Night (Actors' Shakespeare Project), Fiddler on the Roof (New Repertory Theatre), It's a Wonderful Life (Greater Boston Stage Company), Adrift, A Measure of Normalcy, (Gloucester Stage Company), The Importance of Being Earnest (Moonbox Productions), Waiting for Waiting for Godot (Hub Theatre Company), and I Am My Own Wife (Theatre on Fire.) Gabriel is an alum of Emerson College and a proud member of Actors' Equity. Thanks to Tom for his loving accompaniment.

Paige O'Connor* (Sally) Select Cape Cod credits: Liv at Sea (Liv/Harbor Stage Company), The Revolutionists (Marie Antoinette/WHAT), Under the Radar (Airwoman Freed/Payomet Performing Arts Center). Training: NYU Tisch New Studio On Broadway, The Second City Chicago. Thanks to family and friends for all of their love and support! www.paigeoconnor.com

Brittany Rolfs* (Mae) is a Provincetown based performer. She was last seen at WHAT in Marry Me A Little. This summer Brittany will host Broadway on the Beach Monday nights and star in The Green Fairy (which she wrote and directed with João Santos) on Sunday nights; both at The Crown and Anchor. You can catch Brittany at piano bar with Clint Morris Tuesday nights at The Gifford House and Thursday nights at The Crown and Anchor. As this year's Bearded Mistress of Provincetown, her face can be found on the can of Provincetown Brewing Company's Bearded Mistress IPA. Much gratitude to Christopher Ostrom for getting her back in her happiest habitat; on the WHAT stage.

Maranda Rossi* (Mary Lane) is "blowing her wig" with excitement and gratitude to be making her WHAT debut in Reefer Madness alongside her very own real-life Romeo. Some of Maranda's most notable roles have been Mary in Reefer Madness at The Mayne Stage, Belle in Beauty and the Beast at The Children's Theater of Cincinnati, Sophie in Mamma Mia at Springer Opera House, The Snow Queen in A Forever Frozen Story International Tour, and May/Others in Junie B Jones The Musical National Tour. She has also been seen all over the Northeast performing improv comedy murder mysteries, and Christmas Caroling. Maranda received her BFA in Musical Theater from The Shenandoah Conservatory.

Jody O'Neil* (The Lecturer) is buzzed to be marking his official debut at WHAT with thissmoking team. Favorite stage roles include Yvan in ‘Art', Alan Riding in God of Carnage, Jaime Tyrone, Jr. in A Moon for the Misbegotten, Chris Christofferson in Anna Christie, Claire in The Maids, John in Oleanna and Frank in Educating Rita. He created the roles of Sister Etcetera/Older Trevor in Mark Sonnenblick's award-winning cabaret, Midnight at the Never Get and was one of Chris Kataan's ‘Mango Boys' on SNL. Currently, he can be seen in cinemas across the country as Fred Fisher in Arthur Egeli's Art Thief. Later this summer he will shoot a lead role in Limulus, the latest entry in Mick Gorley's short film series. Jody is repped by Thomas Ybarra at Top Priority Group. With special thanks to Susan Lambert.

Christopher Ostrom (Director, Scenic Designer) Christopher has served as Producing Artistic Director of Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater since 2017, and has designed and/or directed over 75 productions at WHAT since 1997. Other credits include productions for Odyssey Opera, Opera San Jose, Tulsa Opera, Arizona Opera, Chautauqua Opera, Mobile Opera, Hawaii Opera Theater, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Kentucky Opera, Opera Boston, Syracuse Opera, New England Conservatory, Opera Providence, Boston Conservatory, The Toronto Symphony, Macau International Music Festival, Curtis Institute of Music, Boston Early Music Festival, New Repertory Theatre, Stoneham Theatre, Boston Ballet, Snappy Dance Theatre, Boston's Christmas Revels, Brandeis University, and Bard College. Member: United Scenic Artists Local USA-829 of the IATSE. Faculty: Brandeis University.

Kevin Quill (Musical Supervisor) Kevin is happy to return to WHAT after music directing Marry Me A Little. Kevin is a Boston-based music director, accompanist, and composer. In New York City, he has been an accompanist to Broadway and Off-Broadway actors at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Duplex. As a composer, his music premiered at The Laurie Beechman. As a keyboard player, Kevin has performed at the Cape Playhouse for Jersey Boys and An American In Paris, and at the North Shore Music Theatre for Jersey Boys and the upcoming regional premiere of Frozen. He also served as Music Supervisor for the sold-out UMPO: Jaws at The White Lotus by Kate Pazakis. Kevin is a resident performer at the world-famous Front Porch Piano Bar in Ogunquit and The Club Car on Nantucket. He is also the founder of Triple Threat Studio: Piano - Voice - Acting, opening this fall. Learn more at 3threat.org."

Constantine Baecher (Choreographer) is a choreographer, dancer, and teacher living in New York, splitting his time between Europe and the US. He is the co-founder and artistic director of Denmark's Copenhagen International Choreography Competition (CICC) and Artistic Advisor to the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival. Constantine is an active freelance choreographer having created works for companies such as the Royal Danish Ballet, Cross Connection, and KUNST-STOFF San Francisco among others, and spent 7 seasons as resident choreographer of New Chamber Baller NYC. From 2003-2012 Constantine performed with the Royal Danish Ballet and Gross Dance, Amsterdam. Currently Constantine tours internationally with the Paris based Carolyn Carlson dance company. Constantine has received grants from The Danish Arts Council and Wilhelm Hansen Foundation as well as the 2011 Albert Gaubier Award for contribution to dance in Denmark.

Gracie O'Leary - The Placard Girl

Colby Bell * - Ensemble

Dylan Jalet - Ensemble

Emma Engelsen - Ensemble

Robbie Hill - Ensemble

Director & Scenic Designer, Christopher Ostrom

Choreographer, Constantine Baecher

Musical Supervisor, Kevin Quill

Costume Designer, Carol Sherry

Lighting Designer, Patricia M. Nichols

Sound Designer, Adam Smith

Production Stage Manager, Katie Scarlett Graves*

Assistant Stage Manager, Esther Bermann*

Assistant Director, Rebecca Berger

* appearing through an agreement between this theater and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The scenic and lighting designers of this production are represented by United Scenic Artists Local USA-829 of the IATSE.

The director is a member of the Stage Director and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

