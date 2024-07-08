R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul, and Jazz Are On The Musical Menu At City Winery Boston This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Winery Boston, the Hub’s premier entertainment/culinary venue, will showcase some of the best in R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul and Jazz over Summer 2024. Tickets and information for all shows can be found at Citywinery.com/boston.

International Award winning multi-genre viral violinist and pop artist, Demola The Violinist plays 2 shows July 13th; Singer/songwriter/producer Eric Roberson brings his 30th Anniversary Tour to the main stage July 14th; and Peter Collins shares his effortless blend of R&B, gospel, folk and jazz in a rare, intimate, acoustic performance on July 18th.

The legendary Blackbyrds, who created an everlasting musical style combining smooth R&B with jazz-funk fusion on their monster hit “Walking in Rhythm,” come to Boston for a concert July 31st, “Superwoman” herself, Karyn White, also known as "The Queen of New Jack Swing,” is on City Winery’s main stage August 3rd; and Let’s Groove Tonight, the nation’s #1 Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band will light up City Winery August 12th.

Inspectah Deck made his name as an American rapper and hip-hop producer as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan and Czarface, and he’s at City Winery Boston for one show only August 14th. “The Man, The Legend, The Smooth Operator” Big Daddy Kane takes over the main stage with a live band for 2 shows on August 16th; and Babatunde Akinboboye, internationally celebrated as the "Hip Hopera Guy," brings the intersection of classical opera and hip-hop to Boston on August 21st.

Lyfe Jennings delivers his 20th Anniversary of Lyfe 268-192 live in concert for 2 shows on August 24th; Grammy Award-nominated R&B crooners, The Ton3s, previously known as The Hamiltones, reintroduce themselves with more timeless, long-lasting classic R&B music at City Winery on September 2nd; and one of the most influential R&B singers of his generation Musiq Soulchild takes up residence on the main stage for 6 shows September 4, 5 & 7.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Hudson Valley.

For tickets and information on these shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

