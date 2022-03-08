Pretendica is Coming to Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Boston-based Pretenders tribute band Pretendica on April 23, 2022, featuring local band Littlestar as their opening act. We last saw this rockin' act at the Center with their fellow tribute band 'Hey Blondie!' in August of 2021. Now they're bringing back all the tasty licks of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Pretenders to the Main Stage.

Pretendica features Linda Twiss Gioscia (The Ultrasonic Rock Orchestra) in the role of super star Chrissie Hynde. Channeling the late James Honeyman Scott on guitar is James Melanson (Little Billy Lost). The bands' second Linda, Linda Bean Pardee (Orbit), plays the bass à la Pete Farndon, and Mike Gioscia (WZLX/WFNX) is in charge of the Martin Chambers drumming. These four also play in the Cheap Trick tribute band 'Cheap Trickery'.

Local new-wave cover band Littlestar will be opening for Pretendica. Littlestar is a modern rock band featuring the talents of Sarah Colvin, Rob Cushing, Jim Gilbert, Jay Sheehan, and special guest Schuyler Grant. Come join us for a rockin' evening of music!

Tickets are $35, with a $2 discount for seniors and a $5 discount for members of the Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.