Photos: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at The Huntington First Look

The Huntington is presenting The Hills of California, a ferocious and heartwarming drama by Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth and directed by Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco. The Hills of California uns at The Huntington through Sunday, October 12, 2025 at the Huntington Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!



Internationally renowned Olivier and Tony Award–winning playwright Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman, Jerusalem) weaves the compelling, tender, and savagely funny tale of the four adult Webb sisters’ homecoming to the seaside guest house in Blackpool where they grew up. As girls, their fierce and ambitious mother Veronica trained them for a singing career à la The Andrews Sisters. Now adults, the sisters must reconsider the choices their mother made, the nostalgic call of youthful harmonies, and the unbreakable bonds of family. Critically acclaimed on Broadway and the West End, The Hills of California will be seen in a new production at The Huntington, directed by Loretta Greco (The Triumph of Love, Prayer for the French Republic).



This production at The Huntington and Berkeley Rep marks the first original American mounting of the play. With the past literally speaking to and colliding with the present, Butterworth’s latest epic is funny, searing, and full of music and catharsis — it is an unforgettable invitation to consider how we reckon with the past while forging our own future.



Photo credt: Liza Voll