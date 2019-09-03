Photo Flash: First Look at THE PURISTS at Huntington Theatre Company

Performances of The Purists at Huntington Theatre Company recently began. The Billy Porter directed production has released a first look at the show!

A thrilling world premiere by an exciting new voice, The Purists brings Tony Award winner Billy Porter (director of Top Dog/Underdog and The Colored Museum at the Huntington) back to the Huntington to direct this soaring new play by Dan McCabe. A former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But, when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned. With raw emotion and uproarious humor, The Purists asks, what is friendship? How can we embrace new ideas? And what does it mean to be wholly yourself?

Check out the photos below!



Morocco Omari, J. Bernard Calloway



John Scurti



Cast of The Purists



Analisa Velez



Izzie Steele



Cast of The Purists



Cast of The Purists



J. Bernard Calloway



J. Bernard Calloway, Analisa Velez



Izzie Steele, J. Bernard Calloway



Morocco Omari



J. Bernard Calloway, John Scurti



Morocco Omari, John Scurti

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson