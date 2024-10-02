Passim's Folk Collective to Present FOLK: NEXT GENERATION Concert This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Passim's Folk Collective will bring together musicians from two generations to perform a repertoire of folk music at the unique Folk: Next Generation concert on October 18. Curated by Kim Moberg and Shea Rose, the night will feature Boston artists Stephanie McKay, Darren Buck (from Hank Wonder), and Erin Ash Sullivan performing alongside their kids.

The Folk Collective at Passim, produced by Shea Rose (Passim's Curator of Music and Culture), is an initiative to bring together artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders to collaborate and present more inclusive and diverse performances at the club. This particular concert will celebrate the sharing of folk music from one generation of performers to the next.

"Passim is always trying to expand its musical offerings, and this show is the first of its kind for the Club," says Kim Moberg. "With this show in particular, guests will not only see Folk Collective members play but also with their children, who are growing into their artistry. We are excited to continue and branch our diversity of musical performances. Musical storytelling has been passed from generation to generation for as long as music has existed, and Passim is helping continue this with its support for young artists."

Award winning singer/songwriter/guitarist Kim Moberg was born in Juneau, Alaska, the daughter of a mother of Alaska Native Tlingit descent and a US Coast Guard veteran father from Kansas. Kim inherited an innate sense of music which was the constant in Kim's childhood, helping her to adjust to the frequent moves associated with growing up in a military family. Kim will be performing with her daughter, Rachel Moberg.

Stephanie Mckay is a recording artist, arts educator and advocate whose work lies at the intersection of music, education and community. Stephanie has toured over 35 countries playing her original music at major festivals, appearing on TV and major radio stations in five continents. Her music fuses soul, folk and is inspired by legends such as Tracy Chapman, Odetta, and Mavis Staples. Stephanie will be performing with her son, Ezra Schwarz-bart.

Darren Buck, from Hank Wonder, continues to craft a soulful blend of Americana. Somewhere on the musical map, where the twang of Classic Country meets the grit of Southern Soul, Hank Wonder marks a detour down a sonic stretch of unpaved road. Together since 2013, the Boston-based trio celebrated ten years together in 2023. Darren will be performing with his son, Aidan Buck.

A New England native, Erin Ash Sullivan's music reflects a deep sense of place, and her lyrics—sometimes heartfelt, sometimes funny—are always authentic and drawn from her lived experience. Erin's 2021 debut solo album, We Can Hear Each Other, reached #10 on the FAI DJ Chart, and she was a 2023 “Most Wanted” selection from the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Erin will be performing with her daughter, Emma Frances.

Folk: The Next Generation takes place on Friday, October 18th at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

