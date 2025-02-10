Passim School Of Music To Present THE SONGS OF BOB DYLAN Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Passim School of Music is hosting a workshop that delves into the timeless songs of Bob Dylan, covering his legendary seven-decade career. Led by musician Avi Salloway, "The Songs of Bob Dylan" will provide students with an opportunity for an in-depth exploration of Dylan's iconic repertoire. The class is one of over two dozen offered by the Passim School of Music. A complete list of courses and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

In “The Songs of Bob Dylan” class, artist Avi Salloway will guide students in creating unique arrangements, trading verses, adding harmonies, and improvising together—immersing themselves in the brilliance of Dylan's songwriting. From The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan to Highway 61 Revisited, Blood on the Tracks to Time Out of Mind, and beyond, the class will explore fingerpicking tunes, country blues, electric blues, and heartfelt ballads. Open to all instruments and vocalists at an intermediate level, this ensemble-style workshop meets on Mondays—March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31—from 6:45 to 7:45 PM ET on Zoom.

Avi grew up learning music from Pete Seeger and the Seeger family at Camp Killooleet and has had the honor of performing with Pete a few times. Learning Dylan's music as a kid was foundational to Avi's artistic development. Pete was the bridge between the old and the new which helped launch Bob's career and the folk revival of the 60s. Bob took the rich American folk musical fabric he learned from Pete, Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly and co. and evolved into the artist that changed music and popular culture like no other.

Artists can enhance their skills at the Passim School of Music through various other programs this spring, including The Songs of Joni Mitchell with Janet Field, One-on-One Artist Strategy Sessions with Rachel Sumner, and Folkie Sing-Song Session with Erin Hogan and Adam Hendey. Ensemble programs focused on old-time string band, bluegrass, Klezmer, and Celtic music and lessons in guitar, voice, fiddle, mandolin, and other instruments are offered.

Registration for all the classes offered are available at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. All classes are taught by professional musicians.

The in-person classes will be held at The Passim School of Music at 26 Church St., Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the third floor.

